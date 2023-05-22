You are here: Home - News -

TMA Club brings Quantum Mortgages on board its lender panel

  • 22/05/2023
TMA Club has added intermediary-only specialist buy-to-let lender Quantum Mortgages to its lender panel.

Directly authorised brokers of the mortgage club can access the lender’s range of buy-to-let products, which include deals on single units, multi-unit, houses in multiple occupation, expat and foreign nationals and limited company special purpose vehicle.

The lender said that it places an “emphasis on the ability to listen and understand individual circumstances in order to meet the needs of experienced and professional landlords”.

It continued that underwriters make all the lending decisions, rather than depending solely on credit scoring tools, which allowed for a “personalised outcome” for the borrower.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA Club, said: “As buy-to-let investors face a variety of challenges, including changes in taxation and regulation, a human approach to lending and advice will go a long way to providing peace of mind to new and existing landlords.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with Quantum Mortgages, whose unique approach and broad product range will enhance TMA member brokers’ abilities to support owners in this specialist sector.”

Spencer Gale, director of distribution and marketing at Quantum Mortgages, added: “With such close links to its lenders and a strong membership, TMA Club understand the importance of a personal touch when it comes to the advice industry, which is increasingly important given the macroeconomic challenges facing the mortgage market.

“We’re pleased to be working with TMA and are confident that our partnership will bring benefits to both brokers and borrowers alike.”

