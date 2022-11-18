You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

Why we need to change the mortgage market – Target Group

by: Pete O’Connor, chief operating officer at Target Group
  • 18/11/2022
  • 0
Why we need to change the mortgage market – Target Group
The method of getting a mortgage has stayed relatively static over the years. While other sectors have been invented and brought about developments that have changed our expectations and lifestyles, the way someone applies for a mortgage has not really changed.  

This isn’t necessarily a problem, as the saying goes: ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’. However, cost of living challenges, lack of affordable housing and the day-to-day pace of our lives means our lifestyles have markedly changed.  

Mortgages have not. So, what’s required to solve this issue? It’s still difficult to predict but here are my thoughts on the key battlegrounds and areas ripe for innovation in the mortgage market over the coming five years.  

  

We need to provide customers with an experience 

The terms ‘mortgage process’ and ‘customer experience’ don’t always go together. This, we need to change. Products which cater to ‘generation now’ – making the process shorter than the average 40-day term will win out, especially those which reduce the number of times buyers need to provide the same information they’ve already provided.  

Slick experiences combined with the correct regulatory framework will help govern who steals a lead on this market. New entrants have a head start in this area as they often don’t have legacy systems and processes to change. 

  

Intergenerational wealth will remain a key lender 

The bank of Mum and Dad is responsible for over £6bn of lending per year, making it one of the largest providers in the UK. However, there aren’t really any products on the market which harness its power. 

Considering the financial headwinds many are facing, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this volume increase, and therefore a demand for a simpler transfer of assets. Currently, gifting deposits can often require confirmation after confirmation from providers and lawyers, adding layers of complexity.

So, products that can incorporate holdings more easily – such as guarantor mortgages – might start to grow in popularity as parents look to help their children onto the ladder. 

  

Buy-to-let will be the testing ground for new entrants 

Buy-to-let has been a success story of the last two years.  

Booming back after the pandemic, rents are up over 10 per cent on last year despite a cost-of-living crisis. With demand still high, the market is an excellent place for new entrants to cut their teeth before moving into broader mortgage lending, which provides the opportunity for increased profitability.  

With lower barriers to entry and an easier environment to hone processes and systems, this could be a new breeding pool for market entrants and products.  

 

Rethinking the customer journey

We all agree the mortgage market needs a further shake-up. I don’t mean wholesale revolution here. That would be the ideal, but realistically the customer journey needs to be rethought – especially when applying for a new mortgage and remortgaging, the poor processes are often masked by brokers or operational colleagues.  

We need to make some sizeable changes in this arena and deliver better customer outcomes. Market principles that worked 200 years ago still do, to an extent, but with Consumer Duty laws marking a shift towards more customer-centric processes, maybe it’s time to move products that way too. Realistically, we’re moving into a new, high inflationary and interest rate era, which will squeeze renters, buyers, and landlords.  

Therefore, mortgage lenders and brokers will need to work with them to help agree the best deals, delivering innovation and support during testing times.  

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Pete O’Connor, chief operating officer at Target Group

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.