HSBC’s broker panel grows to 200 firms

HSBC has added five more broker firms to its panel taking the bank’s total number of intermediary partners to 200.

The five firms added are Independent Mortgage Centre (Ashford), Ethos Financial Services, V Protect, Wyse Services and Sense Network.

Almost 50 firms have been added since the start of the year and more than 13,500 individual advisers now have access to the previously direct-only lender’s mortgage deals.

Chris Pearson (pictured), HSBC UK head of intermediary mortgages, said: “I am incredibly proud to hit this fantastic milestone. It means more than nine in ten brokers now have access to our mortgages.

“The advice that brokers provide is more important than ever at this time with more people conceivably needing a helping hand to navigate the home-buying process to make sure they get the right product for their individual circumstances, which may have changed recently.”