You are here: Home - News -

News

Increasing product transfers driving remortgage market as loan sizes fall – LMS

by:
  • 23/12/2020
  • 0
Increasing product transfers driving remortgage market as loan sizes fall – LMS
Borrowers and brokers are increasingly turning to product transfers instead of remortgaging as lenders struggle with case capacity.

 

Loan sizes are also falling while lenders see their interest rate margins at their highest level for four years.

According to LMS data the remortgage market saw a strong rebound in Q3 following the near total shutdown during Q2, largely thanks to high product transfer volumes.

“Quarterly approval numbers are recovering as capacity issues have pushed more borrowers to quick product transfers, but there is still ground to be made up before they return to the levels we saw in Q1 this year,” LMS said.

The proportion of LMS borrowers opting to increase their loan size fell for a second quarter in a row despite an improvement in consumer confidence.

Meanwhile the spreads between funding costs for lenders compared with borrowing rates for consumers have risen to the highest level since Q3 2016, immediately after the Brexit vote, the firm added.

The average repayment rates charged by lenders have ticked up since the lows of the first lockdown in April 2020, leading to higher borrowing costs for consumers.

“This is partly due to banks increasing their safety provisions and becoming more cautious in their lending, especially for borrowers with smaller deposits, and has also been reflected in reduced product choices,” LMS said.

“It’s reasonable to assume that, despite the Bank of England’s ultra-loose monetary policy, cheaper borrowing costs are not being fully passed on to consumers.”

 

Pivot to remortgaging in 2021

LMS CEO Nick Chadbourne said: “House prices rising mean more borrowers qualify for better loan-to-value products, and bigger loans mean they have more control over their biggest asset – their home.

“Many have been hit hard by the pandemic, but the vast majority have more cash in the bank as hospitality and travel spending has dropped.

“Growing loans for home improvements are a sign of confidence as homeowners are prepared to spend those savings.”

He added that the firm was optimistic for continued strong performance in Q4, though a note of caution should be maintained given that lockdown measures have returned.

“Vitally, the housing market remains open for business, so any impacts will hopefully be far smaller than the first time around,” Chadbourne continued.

“The focus is on home moving at the moment, taking up the majority of time across the industry, but this should tail off in 2021 and we should see a move back to remortgages and away from product transfers.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Rewind Wednesday – The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020 Part IV

The Rewind Wednesday feature is returning to bring you all the highlights from The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020.

Close