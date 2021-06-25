You are here: Home - News -

Yorkshire BS prunes high LTV rates and brings in 95 per cent remortgage

  • 25/06/2021
Yorkshire Building Society has cut rates on products up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) by up to 0.34 per cent and added a remortgage option for those with a five per cent deposit.

 

The changes are effective from today, with the rate for its two-year fixed at 95 per cent LTV falling from 3.79 per cent to 3.45 per cent. The product comes with a £995 fee, £250 cashback and free standard valuation.

The lender has also cut the rate for its fee-free five-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV by 0.1 per cent to 3.88 per cent, which comes with free standard valuation.

Yorkshire Building Society has reduced the rate for select 90 per cent LTV products, including a five-year fixed product which has fallen by 0.1 per cent to 3.49 per cent.

The lender’s two-year fixed at 90 per cent LTV has also been decreased by 0.2 per cent to 3.09 per cent.

Both above products come with a £495 fee, £750 cashback and free standard valuation.

The lender has also introduced two remortgage products, a two-year fixed with a rate of 3.70 per cent and a five-year fixed with a rate of 3.79 per cent. Both are free-free and come with free standard valuation and remortgage legal service.

Yorkshire Building Society’s mortgage manager, Ben Reed, said: “We’re really pleased to introduce this refreshed range, which we hope will help support a variety of borrowers with smaller deposits, including those looking to remortgage with less equity.”

