Skipton cuts government scheme and new build rates

  • 08/10/2021
Skipton Building Society has reduced rates for select government scheme and new build products.

 

The mutual has cut rates on products eligible for Help to Buy, shared ownership and Scottish shared equity scheme Lift by up to 0.59 per cent.

This includes its two-year fixed rate shared ownership product at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) which has gone from 2.98 per cent to 2.39 per cent. There is also the two-year fixed rate Help to Buy product has gone from 2.98 per cent to 2.39 per cent at the same tier.

It added that some government scheme product rates would be increased by 0.23 per cent, such as its two-year fixed rate Help to Buy at 75 per cent LTV which is now priced at 1.59 per cent, up from 1.36 per cent.  It has a £995 completion fee.

It has also cut select two and five-year new build products at 95 per cent LTV by 0.45 per cent.

An example includes the five-year fixed rate new build product, which has decreased from 3.54 per cent to 3.09 per cent. It comes with £500 cashback.

The end dates for its retention range have been extended from 30 November 2023 and 2026 to 28 February 2024 and 2027, whilst the end dates for its government scheme products have gone from 31 December 2023 and 2026 to 31 March 2024 and 2027.

Changes come in on 12 October.

