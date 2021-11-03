Natwest raises rates at 60-75 per cent LTV

Changes include the two-year fixed rate purchase product at 60 per cent LTV with no fee, which has increased from 1.26 per cent to 1.31 per cent.

The option with a £995 fee and £150 cashback has increased to 1.18 per cent from 1.08 per cent.

Products at 70 and 75 per cent LTV with a £995 fee have both gone up by 0.05 per cent to 1.23 per cent.

Across the two-year fixed rate remortgage offering at 60 per cent LTV, the product with a £995 fee and £150 cashback has risen to 1.18 per cent, while the fee-free option with £100 cashback has gone up to 1.39 per cent. Both signify increases of 0.15 per cent.

Both the £995 fee-paying and fee-free options for a five-year fixed purchase mortgage at 60 per cent LTV have increased by 0.1 per cent to 1.23 per cent and 1.38 per cent respectively.

Five-year fixed rate remortgages at 60 per cent LTV have increased by 0.05 per cent. The fee-free option with £150 cashback is now priced at 1.39 per cent while the £995 fee paying option has a rate of 1.18 per cent.

Across its green mortgages, Natwest has increased rates on two and five-year fixed rate purchase and remortgages at 60 and 75 per cent LTV by up to 0.15 per cent.

Changes come into effect from tomorrow.