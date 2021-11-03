Watts expands London office with commercial manager hire

Lacey joins the team from Lloyds Bank where she spent the last five years as relationship director helping small to medium sized business and corporate clients across London and the South East.

Commenting on the announcement, Phil Gray, managing director of Watts, said: “I am delighted to welcome Kirsty to the team. Kirsty has a wealth of industry experience working across a network of corporate and high net worth clients and I am excited to welcome her to the Watts family.”



Lacey (pictured) added: “It’s an honour to join Watts Commercial Finance and I am excited by the opportunity to grow the client base and to increase the prominence of the brand in London and the South East.



“Having lived and worked in Sussex for many years, I have a number of existing relationships with SMEs and corporate clients across Kent, Sussex, Surrey and London and I am glad to offer a full spectrum of finance solutions across the region.”

Based in their London office, Lacey will support clients across all aspects of commercial funding.