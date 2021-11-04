You are here: Home - News -

News

TMPE 2021: Remortgage protection is a growing market

by:
  • 04/11/2021
  • 0
TMPE 2021: Remortgage protection is a growing market
With remortgage activity set to grow in the coming months protection discussions need to be front and centre to ensure the disparity between purchase and remortgage cover does not continue.

 

Speaking at The Mortgage and Protection Event (TMPE), Andy Walton (pictured), protection propositions director at Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB), said that there was a disparity between purchase protection and remortgage protection.

He said that remortgage protection was a “massive growing market and opportunity” pointing to recent figures which showed 700,000 fixed rate mortgages came to an end or have come to an end in 2020.

He added that there was £242bn worth of mortgages that will end or have ended during this period, and in October alone there was £44bn worth of mortgages coming to an end. In January there will be another £40bn of remortgages and products transfers that mature.

Walton said that advisers should accurately measure their protection sales across their classes of business to improve levels of mortgage protection.

“You will change nothing if you don’t know what to change” he said.

He added that it was vital to treat every remortgage as a purchase case, and to position protection at the start of remortgage discussions.

He said that positioning protection at the start of discussions, and by focusing on value for money and whether protection that was previously bought was still fit for purpose, would encourage more people to take it up.

Walton added that advisers should look for change of circumstances, gaps in product lines and upgrades to product lines to ensure the customer was getting the best protection.

 

Remortgage protection even more important now

He added that remortgage discussions would be even more vital because so many two-year fixed rates that were about to mature were taken out before the pandemic.

Walton said: “When you last saw that customer it was minimum of two years ago, no one had heard of Covid-19 this time two years ago. When you last saw the customer no one had lived through a pandemic, do you honestly think their attitude to risk and protection might have changed over the past two years ago? I think so.”

Walton added that analysis by MAB of its customer bank found that 22 per cent of customers had changed something about their original mortgage at remortgage stage. Almost 40 per cent of the customer’s original fact find had changed such as the salary, arrival of children, or job.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 10, 2021
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 11, 2021
StoneX Stadium, London

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2021

Nov 11, 2021
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

With client fairness being prioritised, should lenders still offer brokers and firms exclusive mortgage rates? 

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.