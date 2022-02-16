You are here: Home - News -

BM Solutions to hold masterclass on changing quality standards in the PRS

by:
  • 16/02/2022
  • 0
Mortgage Solutions is hosting a free to attend online masterclass in partnership with BM Solutions on Thursday 3 March.

 

The masterclass ‘Change is Coming: Supporting Brokers and Landlords to Improve Quality in the PRS’ will cover the challenges faced by the private rented sector (PRS) over the last two years, despite the boom in business. 

It will also address incoming changes resulting from devolved governments as they scrutinise the quality of the sector and propose or enact their own bills alongside the introduction of minimum energy performance certificate standards. 

Join the session to gain a better understanding of who is involved in the PRS ecosystem and the challenges they face, the changes coming down the line for the industry, and how brokers can share knowledge with landlords to support the future of their portfolio, and ultimately improve quality. 

Speakers: 

Phil Rickards, head of BM Solutions (pictured)

Heather Cara, senior manager, BM Solutions 

This event will take place online on Thursday 3 March from 11.00 – 11.45. 

Register here: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-solutions-masterclass/?BM2022source=pressrelease 

