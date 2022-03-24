You are here: Home - News -

News

Livemore hires Masthaven’s Jon Sturgess in senior team expansion

by:
  • 24/03/2022
  • 0
Livemore hires Masthaven’s Jon Sturgess in senior team expansion
Specialist later life lender Livemore has made two senior appointments to its team.

Jon Sturgess has joined as sales director, coming from Masthaven Bank where he was head of sales. During his time at Masthaven, he helped develop the bank’s lending proposition. His previous roles are as head of sales at Magellan Homeloans, sales director at GE Money and head of sales at Firstplus Financial. 

At Livemore, Sturgess will assist in the building of its later life offering to help older borrowers and mortgage prisoners. 

Nina Harrison has been hired as partnership manager at Livemore, in its newly created growth team. The growth division has been established to secure additional funding for the lender, increase brand awareness and market itself outside of traditional channels. 

These hires follow Livemore’s recent expansion into Scotland to serve the 50 to 90 plus demographic and the launch of its fixed term interest-only mortgages, which the lender described as an alternative to a retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgage. 

Last month, it also secured £275m funding from Natwest to drive its interest-only proposition.  

Alison Pallett, managing director of sales at Livemore (pictured), said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming two new senior hires to the team as we continue to shake up the lending landscape on an increasingly bigger scale.  

“Jon will assist in driving the Livemore brand into the specialist lending arena, and enhance the product range of introducers with a suite of later life lending products. 

“For the sales team, Jon’s skills and experience will help us to further widen our reach within this underserved market and help us with our determined ambition to get later life lending to where it should rightfully be.”  

Sturgess said: “The market is vastly lacking in solutions for customers whose needs aren’t met by the traditional lending markets, and this is an area where specialist brokers can really come into their own for customers.  

“The drive and enthusiasm of the Livemore team to meet this gap that still exists was a huge part of what compelled me to join the business. 

“I am looking forward to being part of Livemore’s mission to reinvent access to later life mortgages, whilst championing over-50s to have genuine control of their financial futures.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have conveyancing timeframes improved since the stamp duty rush?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.