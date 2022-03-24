Livemore hires Masthaven’s Jon Sturgess in senior team expansion

Specialist later life lender Livemore has made two senior appointments to its team.

Jon Sturgess has joined as sales director, coming from Masthaven Bank where he was head of sales. During his time at Masthaven, he helped develop the bank’s lending proposition. His previous roles are as head of sales at Magellan Homeloans, sales director at GE Money and head of sales at Firstplus Financial.

At Livemore, Sturgess will assist in the building of its later life offering to help older borrowers and mortgage prisoners.

Nina Harrison has been hired as partnership manager at Livemore, in its newly created growth team. The growth division has been established to secure additional funding for the lender, increase brand awareness and market itself outside of traditional channels.

These hires follow Livemore’s recent expansion into Scotland to serve the 50 to 90 plus demographic and the launch of its fixed term interest-only mortgages, which the lender described as an alternative to a retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgage.

Last month, it also secured £275m funding from Natwest to drive its interest-only proposition.

Alison Pallett, managing director of sales at Livemore (pictured), said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming two new senior hires to the team as we continue to shake up the lending landscape on an increasingly bigger scale.

“Jon will assist in driving the Livemore brand into the specialist lending arena, and enhance the product range of introducers with a suite of later life lending products.

“For the sales team, Jon’s skills and experience will help us to further widen our reach within this underserved market and help us with our determined ambition to get later life lending to where it should rightfully be.”

Sturgess said: “The market is vastly lacking in solutions for customers whose needs aren’t met by the traditional lending markets, and this is an area where specialist brokers can really come into their own for customers.

“The drive and enthusiasm of the Livemore team to meet this gap that still exists was a huge part of what compelled me to join the business.

“I am looking forward to being part of Livemore’s mission to reinvent access to later life mortgages, whilst championing over-50s to have genuine control of their financial futures.”