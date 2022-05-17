You are here: Home - News -

News

Rent rises at fastest pace since the financial crisis

by:
  • 17/05/2022
  • 0
Rent rises at fastest pace since the financial crisis
Renters are under growing financial pressure as the price of letting a home soars to a 14-year high.

Average rent jumped 11 per cent to £995 in the first quarter of 2022, according to property website Zoopla.

Tenants now pay an extra £88 a month in rent on average compared to the start of the pandemic, meaning they’re spending a larger proportion of gross income on housing.

In London, a single renter faces spending more than half of earnings on rent, according to Zoopla.

A new let agreed for an average rental property in the capital will cost more than £20,000 in rent over the next 12 months, after rents have grown in the city by 15 per cent annually.

Across the UK, the average rent now accounts for over a third of gross income for a single earner.

Rising rents have pushed tenants to typically stay in properties for an extra five months compared to five years ago. The average tenancy length has grown to 75 weeks, from 51 weeks at the start of 2017.

Meanwhile demand for rental property continues to outpace supply across the country, which is pushing up rental costs, Zoopla said.

Rental demand is strongest in Scotland, Wales and London, with demand levels more than 65 per cent above the five-year average.

The most affordable rental markets for dual earners tend to be located in more rural areas including Great Yarmouth in the East of England, South Somerset in the South West and North East Lincolnshire in Yorkshire and the Humber, according to Zoopla.

Gráinne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said: “UK rental growth is being driven by high rental demand and limited supply, trends that are more pronounced in city centres.  The surge of post-pandemic pent-up rental demand will normalise through Q2 and Q3 however, which means rental growth levels will start to ease.

“Affordability considerations will also start to put a limit on further rental growth although this may occur at different times depending on location. Rents are likely to continue rising for longer in areas which have the most constrained stock levels – currently London, Scotland and the South West.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are you already seeing customers struggle with affordability?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.