You are here: Home - News -

News

Advertised sub-floor spray foam insulation responsible for unmortgageable homes – RPSA  

by:
  • 25/05/2022
  • 0
Advertised sub-floor spray foam insulation responsible for unmortgageable homes – RPSA  
Questions have been raised about the use of spray foam in sub-floor installations that could damage hundreds of thousands of properties, rendering them unmortgageable.

Spray foam insulation was previously reported to be responsible for around 250,000 UK properties failing inspections after it was found in roofs, according to a December study by the Residential Property Surveyors Association (RPSA). Now the trade body is saying that it’s being found under people’s floors.

Sprayed polyurethane expanding foams can be used in lofts to stabilise a failing roof covering or provide further insulation. However, its use has come under scrutiny over the past few years, with some mortgage and equity release lenders declining to lend on such properties.

The foam can put stress on supporting timbers and restrict air circulation and cause condensation, all of which can damage the property.

The RPSA attracted national media interest when it stated that unless there was “extremely detailed information” about the nature of materials, roof covering condition and structure prior to installation, studies of air and moisture it would be “impossible” for surveyor to not recommend immediate removal.

 

Still on the market

The situation is bleak for those who discover their home has had spray foam, yet it continues to be advertised according to RPSA chairman, Alan Milstein.

He told Mortgage Solutions: “Since our report we have been contacted by quite a number of homeowners, home buyers, home sellers, installers and materials manufacturers. We have heard of too many individuals who have been placed in situations of hardship, being unable to sell houses, or facing significant bills to have spray foam removed.

“The floor foam is another whole piece of work that will need investigating.

“Sadly, we still see advertising promoting the ‘benefits’ of spray foam insulation, many of them including misleading information about the approach being taken by lenders.

“Many installers are, understandably, simply putting their fingers in their ears and going ‘la la la’ as far as the negative publicity is concerned. Unfortunately, some consumers still get suckered into having spray foam installed.”

The RPSA has outlined three steps the industry needs to take as “the only way” to ensure surveyors can guarantee that homes are safe, built to a satisfactory standard, and that the risks of damage are minimal.

Milstein said: “In order to progress from the current status quo we believe that a number of things need to happen.

“Firstly, the installation industry needs to set up a mandatory regulation scheme for installers. Spray foam manufacturers also need to commit to supplying materials only to regulated installers.

“Finally, the industry needs to fund a guarantee scheme covering the estimated 250,000 existing installations and the costs of repairs that may become necessary as a result of those installations, no matter who did them or when they were done.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are you already seeing customers struggle with affordability?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/