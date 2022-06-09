Protection fintech LifeQuote to rebrand

Protection specialist LifeQuote is undergoing a rebrand which will allow it to showcase its ethos of making applying for, and managing protection cases, as pain-free and robust as possible.

The rebrand includes a new logo, updated website and tools to help advisers write more protection.

The branding and website launched this week. The website site aims to provides more technical detail on how LifeQuote can help brokers overcome the risk of writing protection, and will offer advisers help on achieving better consistency and lower the risk of commission clawback.

The website includes the LifeQuote Protection Revenue Opportunity (PRO) tool, where advisers can add some basic commercial figures to find out how much time they can save and additional protection revenue they can earn.

LifeQuote is part of Direct Life & Pension Services and has been providing protection solutions for over 30 years. It currently offers protection insurance to over one million customers.

Last year, LSL Property Services, which includes the Primis Mortgage Network and TMA Mortgage Club, acquired a 60 per cent stake in the business. The investment will allow LifeQuote to focus on increasing the number of partners it works with and provide more opportunities for advisers to grow their protection business.

Iain Clark, chief commercial officer at LifeQuote, said: “The rebrand is an exciting step in our journey to strengthen LifeQuote’s position in the market – no one makes selling or administering protection easier. We have a strong heritage of innovation, being the first technology provider to launch multi-benefit quotes in 2006.

“The new website includes our recently expanded range of products and services, and with technology like our PRO tool advisers will be able to calculate how much time they could save on each case and how much more protection revenue they could be making with us.”