You are here: Home - News -

News

Energy efficiency is a priority for most buyers – Bloomberg Intelligence

by:
  • 28/11/2022
  • 0
Energy efficiency is a priority for most buyers – Bloomberg Intelligence
In this era of surging energy prices, more homebuyers see energy efficiency as an important factor when choosing where and what to purchase. It can even be the top reason for choosing a new build.

A survey conducted by Bloomberg Intelligence found that this year’s rise in gas and electricity costs have made energy efficiency important or very important for 87.7 per cent of prospective homebuyers. Nearly half (44.9 per cent) said it was “very important”.

Around 18 per cent of respondents across the UK said they’d prefer to buy a new-build property. That figure rose among those who had ranked energy efficiency as “most important” – 20.5 per cent of those responding across the UK and 25 per cent of the respondents in London.

 

Lack of energy-efficient knowledge

When asked about key energy-efficient features, some respondents put less emphasis on insulation and efficient boilers, which researchers interpreted as an indication that some respondents weren’t fully aware of all energy-saving features and how they worked.

The survey indicated that prospective homebuyers were prioritizing well-known and easy-to-understand methods instead of, for example, heat pumps which ranked near the bottom of popular features. A high EPC rating was also relatively low on the list, with just 22.6 per cent of respondents saying it was a priority for them. 

Just 7.2 per cent said they would choose a smaller house to keep maintenance costs down.

Iwona Hovenko, real estate analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said: “First-time buyers, especially in London are far more likely than average to say that energy efficiency was very important to them in our survey, with energy efficiency key for 90 per cent of all buyers. However, their selection of the key energy-efficient features, while aligned with most respondents, puts less emphasis on insulation and efficient boilers, flagging a potential lack of knowledge.”

 “Notably, simple energy-saving features are favoured by buyers over more complicated heat pumps”, she added.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.