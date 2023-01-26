Southend, Luton and Bristol offer best long-term returns for property investors

Properties in Southend, Luton and Bristol offer the best return for long-term investment, with house price growth over the past decade coming to more than 5.7 per cent.

According to Aldermore’s buy-to-let city tracker, Southend’s house price growth came to 5.9 per cent, equivalent to an average of £16,123.

This is an increase of two spots since last year’s ranking.

Luton took the second spot with 5.9 per cent average annual increase in house prices in the last 10 years, a spot down on last year.

Bristol came third with average house price growth over the past decade at 5.7 per cent. It was previously second in the ranking in 2021.

Nottingham, Manchester and Leicester all jumped up the rankings, with Nottingham rising 12 places to fourth, Manchester leapfrogging 10 spots to fifth and Leicester going up five spots to sixth.

All reported an average annual change in house price over last decade of 5.6 per cent.

Oxford, Brighton and London all fell out of the top 10 compared to last year.

Scotland and the North East on the slide

At the other end of the scale, Aberdeen was the worst city for the second year in a row at 50th, followed by Dundee at 49th.

Rounding out the top five was Sunderland at 48th, Newcastle at 47th and Bradford at 46th.

Jon Cooper, head of mortgages at Aldermore, said: “Over the past year, the housing market has seen major shifts that have affected people across the board, whether you’re a landlord, renter or homeowner.

“When combined with cost of living pressures and rising energy prices, landlords are naturally being forced to re-evaluate their portfolios. We recommend that all landlords work closely with their brokers to identify where the best returns are for their investments in 2023.”