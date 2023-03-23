Nationwide slashes fixed and tracker rates by up to 0.45 per cent

Nationwide has lowered rates for its fixed and tracker mortgage rates by up to 0.45 per cent, with more sub-four per cent deals now on the table. Changes come into force from tomorrow.

On the remortgage side, cuts of up to 0.45 per cent have been made to two, three and five-year fixed rates and two-year tracker deals up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV).

This includes its two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV with no fee that has decreased from 4.84 per cent to 4.49 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV with £999 fee has fallen by 0.25 per cent to 3.94 per cent, and at 75 per cent LTV the rate has gone down by 0.35 per cent to 3.99 per cent.

The lender is also lowering rates for selected switcher deals, with pricing beginning from 3.94 per cent.

In its first-time buyer range, cuts of up to 0.35 per cent across select two, three and five-year fixed and two-year tracker deals up to 95 per cent LTV have been made.

Its three-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV with £999 fee is 4.34 per cent, down by 0.35 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at the same LTV tier and the same fee has reduced by 0.3 per cent to 4.89 per cent.

First-time buyer deals come with £500 cashback and those looking to remortgage can select cashback or free legals.

For new customers moving home reductions of up to 0.35 per cent on select two, three and five-year fixed and two-year tracker deals up to 90 per cent LTV have been made.

Its five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with no fee has fallen by 0.35 per cent to 4.14 per cent.

For existing members moving home rates have fallen by up to 0.35 per cent, with shared equity rates up to 80 per cent LTV also being lowered.

The lender’s additional borrowing range has decreased by around 0.25 per cent for select deals and green additional borrowing has fallen by 0.1 per cent and starts from 3.94 per cent.

Henry Jordan, director of home at Nationwide Building Society, said: “We regularly review our mortgage rates and these latest cuts are being made across both our fixed and tracker products, meaning all types of borrowers could benefit, whether they are buying their first home, moving to their next or looking to remortgage.”