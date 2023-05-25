You are here: Home - News -

Nationwide ups mortgage pricing as swap rates jump

  • 25/05/2023
Nationwide has increased rates across select new business and existing borrower mortgages by as much as 0.4 per cent following a spike in SONIA swap rates.

Changes apply to its two, three, five and 10-year fixes between 60 and 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) as well as its two-year tracker products with a £999 fee. 

For example, its two-year fixed 60 per cent LTV deal with a £999 fee for new borrowers is now priced at 5.04 per cent, up from 4.64 per cent while the corresponding product at 95 per cent LTV is now 5.69 per cent, up from 5.29 per cent.  

With no fee, these rates are 5.29 per cent and 5.99 per cent respectively. 

For first-time buyers, the 95 per cent LTV rate with a £999 fee is priced at 5.74 per cent, previously 5.34 per cent, while the fee-free option is 5.99 per cent. 

The mutual’s five-year fixed rate product at 60 per cent LTV is now 4.59 per cent with a £999 fee, up from 4.19 per cent. 

The two-year tracker at the same LTV tier with a £999 fee is 5.04 per cent, up from 4.74 per cent. 

For remortgage, the two-year fixed rate deal at 60 per cent LTV with a £999 fee has a rate of 4.99 per cent, previously 4.59 per cent while the fee-free option is priced at 5.34 per cent, up from 4.94 per cent. 

The equivalent five-year fixes have respective rates of 4.64 per cent and 4.74 per cent, previously 4.24 per cent and 4.34 per cent. 

This comes as swap rates rose significantly overnight. According to Chatham Financial, as of 4.45pm 25 May, the two-year swap rate stood at 5.039 per cent, up from 4.696 per cent on 23 May and 4.472 per cent on 24 April. 

The five-year swap rate stood at 4.488 per cent, up from 4.257 per cent on 23 May and 4.253 per cent on 24 April. 

The changes also follow Lendco and Fleet Mortgages’ decision to remove mortgage products, with the former citing “capital market volatility”. 

