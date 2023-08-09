Mortgage advice firm for emergency frontline workers launches

Mortgage and protection firm, HD Consultants, has launched a brokerage targeted to emergency frontline staff.

Advisers at the mortgage and insurance firm, Frontline Financial Solutions, will aim to find solutions for current, past and retired members of the NHS, police, armed forces, first responders, coastguards, prison service, ambulance services, as well as many other associations and organisations.

People who qualify for the Blue Light Card or the Defence Discount Service card will be able to access mortgage, insurance, wills and estate planning services either for free or for half the cost of H D Consultants’ usual fee.

Access to advisory services can also be provided to the spouses and partners of serving personnel and the firm also offers a refer-a-friend and reward initiative. Through the referral initiative, Frontline worker clients can receive a shopping voucher for each new referral that qualifies.

Frontline Financial Solutions will also donate £25 to the Blue Light Card Foundation charity for every completed mortgage and life insurance policy.

Howard Reuben, principal of H D Consultants and Frontline Financial Solutions, said: “The Blue Light Card and Defence Discount Card scheme is a fantastic way for retailers and service providers to show gratitude to those who have dedicated their career to working on the frontline.

“At Frontline Financial Solutions, we have a dedicated team of professionals who have various links to the armed forces, the NHS, police, ambulance services and first responder rescuers, and we are pleased to offer our comprehensive proposition to all Blue Light and Defence Discount card holders. Our chosen charity is the Blue Light Card Foundation and via the support of our new clients and front liners we plan to add great value to their cause, too.”

Supporting key workers

Naomi Adie, managing director at Blue Light Card Foundation, added: “We are thrilled to witness the passion and dedication of supporting the Blue Light community being shared with others. The Frontline Financial Solutions money advice and charity donating model is poised to make a significant impact. Not only will it help the foundation achieve its mission of guiding every member of the Blue Light community to find support whenever they need it, but it also sparks conversations about financial wellbeing and planning.

“Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the team at Frontline Financial Solutions for their incredible generosity. We eagerly look forward to the positive impact this partnership will bring to the important work we do. Thank you for joining us on this journey.”

Ruby Tinkler, partnership executive at Blue Light Card and Defence Discount Card, said: “I’m so excited to have Frontline Financial Solutions offering a discount to BLC members. It’s a fantastic way to support our key workers through difficult financial times. The partnership has started so positively, and we look forward to it continuing.”