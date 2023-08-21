Hodge hires Nottingham BS’ Cook as managing director of retail

Cook has extensive experience in the mortgage market, having also worked at Glenhawk Financial Services as head of product, at the Bank of Ireland in the role of head of product and pricing as well as stints at Kensington Mortgages and Lehmans.

At Hodge, Cook will be overseeing the mortgages and savings activities including product, distribution, marketing, customer origination, underwriting and first line risk issues.

Cook (pictured) said she was excited to be joining Hodge at what was a “key period of development within the organisation, and at such a crucial time for the financial services industry as a whole”.

She added: “I’m also delighted to be back in Wales and working with such a well-respected organisation based in the heart of the Welsh capital, as one so synonymous with the financial services heritage of my homeland.”

“In return, I’ll be looking to draw on the experience I have built up within the banking sector to date to further support Hodge as it continues on its current trajectory both commercially and culturally speaking.”

Dave Landen, CEO of Hodge, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Christie to Hodge, as a homegrown financial professional with a broad wealth of knowledge and experience of the UK sector as a whole.

“As we continue working hard to support our customers in the moments that matter, we’re hugely confident in Christie’s abilities in supporting us further with our endeavours both at the present time and well into the future here at Hodge too.”