Nottingham BS cuts foreign national and returning expat rates

Nottingham Building Society has reduced foreign national and returning expat rates by up to 0.16% and extended end dates.

The changes to Nottingham Building Society’s foreign national and returning expat rates will come into effect immediately and will offer “greater financial flexibility and attractive mortgage options to valued customers”.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate will be cut by up to 0.16% and its five-year fixed rate will fall by up to 0.1%.

The end dates for its residential two-, three- and five-year fixed rates will be extended.

Alison Pallett (pictured), sales director at Nottingham Building Society, said: “We are constantly reviewing our products to ensure they meet the evolving needs of our customers and we’re delighted to be able to offer these reduced rates from 9 July.

“These changes demonstrate our dedication to offering competitive rates and flexible options to all types of borrowers, be it skilled foreign nationals, returning expats or UK residents.”

Nottingham Building Society made changes to allow no minimum residency for foreign nationals earlier this year.

The firm lowered foreign national and expat rates at the end of June by up to 0.1% and added 85% loan-to-value (LTV) tier rates in the range.