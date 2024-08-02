Newcastle Building Society’s gross mortgage lending stands at £584m in H1

Newcastle Building Society’s gross mortgage lending stood at £584m in the first half of the year, compared to £660m in the same period last year.

According to Newcastle Building Society’s latest report, the firm received over £1bn in new mortgage applications, supporting over 2,000 first-time buyers in the period.

The lender said its core residential mortgage book grew by £280m in the first half of the year.

The firm said that there had been a small increase in underlying arrears levels due to ongoing “cost-of-living pressures”. Arrears of three months or more stood at 1.06%, up from 0.37% at the half-year mark last year and 0.87% at the end of last year.

The mutual said that part of the reason that its arrears had risen was due to mortgages acquired through the merger with Manchester Building Society and it had redefined its arrears definition to include interest-only mortgages that have passed their capital repayment date.

Newcastle Building Society said that there were 14 properties in possession at the half-year mark, which is up from nil in the same period last year. Two were from voluntary possession and seven were from its legacy equity release loans.

The mutual’s underlying profit came to £15.6m, which is up from £15m in the same period last year.

Newcastle Building Society launches in-house broker platform

The report said that most of its lending was “delivered through our network of intermediary partners” and it had “invested significantly in our service” with the launch of a new digital mortgage application platform for brokers.

It continued: “By listening to brokers and understanding their needs, we’ve built a new platform in-house, which brokers have told us helps to simplify and accelerate the process, giving them more time to spend with their clients.”

The report added that 61% of its broker partners say our new platform is “better or substantially better than other lenders’ systems”.