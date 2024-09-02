You are here: Home - News -

Acre and Smoove launch conveyancing panel for Scotland

by:
  • 02/09/2024
Intermediary platform Acre has partnered with Smoove to launch a conveyancing panel for the Scottish market.

Smoove will give Acre’s broker users access to its platform Econveyancer so they can connect to specialist conveyancers who understand the legal landscape of Scotland and its property market. 

Broker users of Acre will gain access to conveyancing quotes in one click and competitive pricing, which will be available to view on the Acre client portal. The firm said through this partnership, brokers will be assured that transactions are being handled by a panel of vetted firms which will provide high levels of service. 

Users of Acre will also be able to view live case updates and conduct commission reconciliation. 

Reuben Thompson, VP of product innovation at Acre, said: “Our user growth across the UK has been phenomenal this past year, particularly North of the border. This comes from our ongoing commitment to supporting the unique nature of Scotland’s property market and its legal system. As a result, we felt now is the time to bring onboard a strong legal partner who understands the Scottish landscape our brokers and their clients operate within. 

“Econveyancer excels at this and, at the same time, knows how to make the best of digital technology to transform the home buying and ownership process. We are thrilled to have them join us as a conveyancing partner.”   

Justine Gainer, head of new business and strategic partnerships at Smoove, added: “Acre has shown its muscle in delivering innovative technologies that change how brokers can work – making their day-to-day tasks easier, faster, and more efficient. It echoes our belief that digitalisation is a great transformer, turning the process of buying, selling, and remortgaging a property into a much more pleasant experience. 

“Together, we have identified the absolute best in Scottish conveyancing, so that instructions can be easily transferred to trusted conveyancers, with vetted information, fed by Acre’s best-in-class data capture processes.” 

This year, Acre said it was on track to complete £20bn mortgages through its platform as it saw its usage double over a 12-month period.

