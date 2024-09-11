Just Mortgages appoints Hayes as area director

Just Mortgages has boosted its self-employed management team with the appointment of Chris Hayes (pictured) as area director for the North.

The broker said Hayes had a wealth of experience that would prove “hugely valuable” in the region.

Carl Parker, national director at Just Mortgages, said: “A critical part of our proposition is ensuring brokers have access to a knowledgeable and highly experienced team of managers.

“Chris certainly fits that bill and is a tremendous addition to our talented self-employed management team.

“Being able to draw on his real-world experience will be hugely valuable to our brokers in the region and across the division.”

Experienced leader

Hayes has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, recruiting employed and self-employed brokers.

As well as making new appointments in the division, he will be helping brokers to execute their business plans and find new opportunities to grow their own teams.

Hayes joins Just Mortgages after more than 10 years with the LSL Group, where he first started as a mortgage and protection adviser with Your Move.

He climbed the ranks, becoming an executive financial consultant, followed by area development manager.

He then became a financial services manager – a role he carried out for six years.

During this time, he managed a large number of advisers across the country.

Parker added: “Whether it’s supporting the transition to self-employed, or giving existing advisers welcome relief from more corporate structures, we’ve worked incredibly hard to provide the necessary platform for ambitious brokers to launch, scale and succeed.

“Alongside our experienced management team, we’re also able to provide day-to-day support with sales, marketing and compliance, as well as access to our in-house learning and development team. When we say, ‘on your own, but not alone’ we truly mean it.”

In total, Just Mortgages has more than 650 brokers across its nationwide network.

Timing was right

Hayes said: “After 10 fantastic years with LSL, the timing was right to explore a new opportunity and I’m thrilled to join Just Mortgages.

“Just through meeting the team, the onboarding and hearing their exciting plans, I can already tell this was a good decision.

“I’ve been impressed with the plans to progress and the backing from Spicerhaart – it’s clear Just Mortgages is ambitious and really going places and I want to be part of that.

“Having seen the proposition on offer, I would have loved to have access to this when I was a self-employed broker.”

He continued: “I’m looking forward to working with our advisers to make sure they are maximising this, all while building those relationships and sharing my experience to support brokers where needed.

“It will be great to share the opportunities of Just Mortgages and self-employed too, helping to identify the right people that are motivated to make the move and then helping them to build their business plan.”