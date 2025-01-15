user.first_name
FirstXtra Financial Services joins MAB

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
January 15, 2025
Updated:
January 15, 2025
Newbury-based brokerage FirstXtra Financial Services has joined Mortgage Advice Bureau’s (MAB) network.

The broker firm has around 11 advisers and six administrators and has joined the mortgage network to “benefit from its digitally-led customer proposition, and to support future growth plans”.

The business was founded around 20 years ago by Alan Hall, with his son Chris Hall becoming managing director in 2014.

FirstXtra Financial Services said that it was aiming to double the size of its business in the next few years.

Rob Gent, sales director at MAB, said: “FirstXtra Financial Services aligns with MAB’s ambitious, innovative, and growth-oriented approach to business success.

“Our customer-specific digital tools and solutions will support the firm with its lead generation and retention capabilities, while optimising adviser productivity. We look forward to working more closely with FirstXtra in 2025 and beyond, helping them bring their ambitious growth plans to life.”

Five ways we’ve improved our Premier service

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Chris Hall, managing director at FirstXtra Financial Services, said: “We’re thrilled to be joining Mortgage Advice Bureau, capitalising on the numerous possibilities this presents. We’re particularly looking forward to the implementation of the lead journey for our introducers and our customers.

“This will ensure that we leave no stone unturned with the nurture process. MAB’s client portal is vital to this, as customers can complete the front end of their homebuying journey without the broker’s involvement.

“By leveraging the expertise of our advisers and MAB’s cutting-edge technology, this strategic partnership positions us to significantly elevate our business to new heights. We’re driven to grow and develop as a mortgage firm, and we’re confident that MAB’s innovative partnership model and forward-thinking proposition will be crucial to our success.”

This week, MAB announced the appointments of Rachel Geddes as strategic partnerships director and Felicity Barnett as lending operations manager.

Tags:
Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB)
mortgage network

