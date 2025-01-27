Emblem joins Conveybuddy as area manager for the Midlands

Conveyancing distributor Conveybuddy has appointed Steve Emblem as area manager for the Midlands.

He will be responsible for introducing Conveybuddy to mortgage brokers and property professionals in the region, driving engagement with the platform and offering tailored support to intermediaries.

Emblem has more than a decade of experience in financial services and conveyancing, including senior business development roles at Reeds Rains and Broker Conveyancing.

Conveybuddy said his “deep understanding” of the broker network and “strong network” of introducers would help the firm to continue its growth trajectory.

The Conveybuddy panel management team has more than 60 years of industry experience combined while the firm aims to focus on service, price and transparency.

The firm plans to expand its network of law firms and service providers this year, to give brokers more access to its partners in the market.

Mark Game, sales director at Conveybuddy, said: “We’re thrilled to start the new year on the right foot by welcoming Steve to the team. His wealth of experience, especially in the Midlands – a key area for us – will be invaluable as we continue to grow our broker network.

“Steve understands the unique challenges brokers face and is perfectly placed to deliver the tailored, personal service that Conveybuddy prides itself on.”

Emblem added: “It’s an exciting time to join Conveybuddy. The company’s proposition around transparency and fair pricing really stands out in the market, and I’m eager to help intermediaries in the Midlands benefit from it.

“I look forward to getting out on the road, meeting brokers, and helping them deliver a better conveyancing experience for their clients. The Midlands is a competitive region, and I’m ready to help Conveybuddy make a real impact.”