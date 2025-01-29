user.first_name
News

Bank of Ireland UK makes £100m investment to grow proposition

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
January 29, 2025
Updated:
January 29, 2025
Bank of Ireland UK will invest £100m over the next three years to enhance its everyday banking products and grow its sustainable lending, mortgage and broker offerings.

Bank of Ireland UK said the investment would mean retail and SME customers will get “speedier payments [and] enhanced functionality on the mobile banking app to improve self-service options for customers”.

The firm added that the investment would also lead to the “introduction of new products, including more sustainable lending options”.

The Bank of Ireland UK’s investment will also include technology upgrades, which will increase efficiency across its UK business, including Northern Ireland.

Gail Goldie, Bank of Ireland UK’s CEO, said: “This investment is a measure of our ambition to continue to support our customers in Northern Ireland and sustainably grow our business.

“We remain a trusted financial partner to our customers because we’ve continually evolved to meet their needs and help them achieve their goals – like homeownership, starting and growing a business, and planning for the future.

“This year is an important one for Bank of Ireland in Northern Ireland as we mark 200 years since we opened our first local branch in Newry in 1825. As we celebrate this milestone, and announce this significant investment in our products and services, we look to the future with ambition and confidence.”

Bank of Ireland opened its first branch in Great Britain in 1971 and was incorporated and established as a separate legal entity in 2009.

The firm currently offers first-time buyer, home moving and buy-to-let (BTL) deals for new customers along with remortgage and product switch deals for existing customers.

Bank of Ireland UK’s gross new lending came to £3.6bn, according to its latest financial results for 2023.

