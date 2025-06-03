user.first_name
Clydesdale Bank to up selected core and exclusive rates

Anna Sagar
June 3, 2025
June 3, 2025
Clydesdale Bank will increase selected mortgage rates, including core residential and exclusive products, by up to 0.25%.

The changes to its mortgage rates will come into force from 4 June.

Within its core residential range, which includes product transfers, selected residential two- and five-year fixed rates at 65-75% loan to value (LTV) will rise by around 0.25%.

Looking at its exclusive range, selected two- and five-year residential large loan exclusive rates from 50% to 75% LTV will rise by up to 0.25%, along with two- and five-year product transfer exclusive mortgage rates.

Clydesdale Bank’s two- and five-year remortgage exclusive rates will increase by 0.1%, along with its residential two- and five-year purchase exclusive rates at 90% LTV.

On the professional side, selected two- and five-year fixed mortgage rates at 65-75% LTV will go up by around 0.25%.

Last month, the firm enhanced affordability.

News

Guardian pays over £21m in claims in 2024

Guardian pays over £21m in claims in 2024

News

FTBs face ‘some of the biggest barriers than ever before’ but regulation change and innovative products help to bridge gap, Skipton BS’ Lloyd says

FTBs face ‘some of the biggest barriers than ever before’ but regulation change and innovative products help to bridge gap, Skipton BS’ Lloyd says

News

Landlords plan £74 monthly rent increase ahead of Renters' Rights Bill

Landlords plan £74 monthly rent increase ahead of Renters’ Rights Bill

News

Gen H brings on Doyle as intermediary sales lead

Gen H brings on Doyle as intermediary sales lead

