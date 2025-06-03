Clydesdale Bank to up selected core and exclusive rates

Clydesdale Bank will increase selected mortgage rates, including core residential and exclusive products, by up to 0.25%.

The changes to its mortgage rates will come into force from 4 June.

Within its core residential range, which includes product transfers, selected residential two- and five-year fixed rates at 65-75% loan to value (LTV) will rise by around 0.25%.

Looking at its exclusive range, selected two- and five-year residential large loan exclusive rates from 50% to 75% LTV will rise by up to 0.25%, along with two- and five-year product transfer exclusive mortgage rates.

Clydesdale Bank’s two- and five-year remortgage exclusive rates will increase by 0.1%, along with its residential two- and five-year purchase exclusive rates at 90% LTV.

On the professional side, selected two- and five-year fixed mortgage rates at 65-75% LTV will go up by around 0.25%.

Last month, the firm enhanced affordability.