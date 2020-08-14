‘Banks should be applauded for adapting to meet demand’ – Star Letter 14/08/2020

This week’s comment came from Andy Wilson, under the article: Banks open for weekend underwriting as mortgage demand soars.

He said: “Mortgage lenders need to be able to adapt quickly to the ebbs and flows of demand and be able to react positively when the volume of applications surge.

“Most brokers will work long hours when business is brisk, and I am sure I am not alone to have been keying applications through at 10pm and later at various times in the past.”

“With Covid-19 forcing a switch to more home working for financial services staff, it may now be easier for lenders to ask their processing teams to work longer hours and over weekends to meet demand, and at shorter notice,” he added.

Wilson continued: “All of the technology they need can be in place, and there is no travelling to work. The ability to do so is indicative of a lender who is broker-focused, and who has built in resilience to rapidly changing market conditions.

“They are to be applauded.”