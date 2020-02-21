You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

FCA must answer why it is promoting execution-only – Hunt

by: Bob Hunt, chief executive of Paradigm Mortgage Services
  • 21/02/2020
  • 0
FCA must answer why it is promoting execution-only – Hunt
Despite attempts by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to the contrary, there will be a lot written about its Policy Statement on ‘Mortgage advice and selling standards’ over the coming days and weeks.

 

And on that very point, if you want to be considered a transparent organisation and one open to scrutiny, then perhaps don’t release highly important documents late on the last Friday of the month, when the UK is leaving the EU? Just a thought. 

However, back to the contents of the statement. In reading it, I couldn’t help but keep asking the same question, over and over: Why? 

 

Unanswered questions 

Why have we got to this stage? Why has the regulator pursued the encouragement of execution-only with such apparent zeal? Why have the views, particularly of the intermediary community, been ignored?  

Why would you take the market down a path that is likely to create greater consumer harm when you are supposedly trying to dial this down?  

Why didn’t you consider the alternatives? Why, if you were so concerned about consumers not getting the cheapest products, did you not introduce measures which insisted on all channels presenting that information to consumers?  

Why don’t you recognise the benefits that the Mortgage Market Review (MMR) has delivered and build upon them, rather than trying to break them down? 

 

Split opinions 

I could go on. What I also recognise is that we will have different opinions on this – the bigger banks and some lenders, aggregators and price comparison websites may be enthused by the opportunity this presents them. Advisers, not so much.  

And I don’t have an axe to grind here. In fact, I have a personal investment in a business which, if we wished to, could go down the execution-only route and leverage these changes, perhaps you might say, even exploit them.  

But we won’t because we recognise the overall inherent value in consumers receiving advice and the benefits that brings them and the wider financial services space. 

So, what is the regulator’s answer to the ‘why’ question? Can they answer this? Do they have a plan for the future they could share with us? Does the intermediary community not deserve this? 

Off the top of my head there are perhaps two answers that we might get. Firstly, it might come back and say it’s trying to totally eradicate instances of poor advice.  

That, I’m afraid, is impossible.  

A degree of poor advice is a feature of the market – whether that’s box-ticking clients through a retention option or taking a lazy approach. It’s a very small number doing this, but you cannot get rid of that entirely, and you certainly shouldn’t try to do this via a strategy which beats up every single adviser that is doing a quality job. 

Secondly, it might have looked at the data and come to the conclusion that there is a tranche of the market, a cohort of borrowers, who are never going to take advice of any kind. 

 

Cost as a driving factor  

In moving in the direction it has, perhaps it’s hoping that by promoting execution-only at least it gets these borrowers to a point where they are getting the cheapest deal. Because we’re aware of the store it puts in consumers to have the cheapest mortgage – even if it can’t quite define ‘cheapest’ in a satisfactory manner.  

And yet if that is its focus, why has it not insisted that purveyors of execution-only have to tell their customers when they are applying for a mortgage that isn’t the cheapest? That there are cheaper options available to them?  

There is no such requirement for execution-only. 

I’m clearly putting words in the regulator’s mouth here but it’s important that it speaks for itself and justifies its decisions.  

Indeed, answering this would give us greater confidence in our regulator and a fairer understanding that allows us, as businesses, to think strategically from a more solid base, not forgetting the chance to plan and invest appropriately. 

Those who think this is merely the next evolutionary step in the mortgage distribution market, and we should simply put up with it, are well off kilter here.  

It’s far more serious than that and the least we should all be getting from the regulator is an answer to a very simple question: Why? 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Bob Hunt, chief executive of Paradigm Mortgage Services

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020 to Apr 24, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020 to Apr 30, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Do you think fixed-for-term mortgages will be successful?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
chris hall mortgage guardian
Military mortgages: Willing lenders allow personnel to seize opportunities – Hall

A military career can be fulfilling and rewarding in many ways and although sacrifices have to be made from time...

Close