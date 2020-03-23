New ways to connect with clients vital to survive and thrive – McCaffrey

If those of us in the property industry want to thrive not just survive in 2020, we must be incorporating new trends into our overall business strategies.

So here are some of the big social media and digital marketing trends this year and how mortgage professionals can capitalise on them to really make the most of promotional efforts.

Social listening

More big brands will be ditching traditional analytical metrics in 2020 and instead focus on ‘social listening’.

Instead of assessing numbers such as how many followers, retweets, clicks, likes and so forth we’ve attracted in any given month, that standard is changing.

Social-savvy users are now focusing more on the emotional element of social media engagement, for example the tone of comments received as opposed to the number of RTs, and are dedicating more time to grasp what their niche audiences are saying and then tailoring their offering accordingly.

How can property professionals do the same?

First and foremost, it’s important to be posting engaging content. By posing questions to your audience to encourage dialogue; posting emotive material (e.g. pictures and quotes from first-time home buyers you’ve helped); trialling online surveys or the likes of Twitter or Facebook polls, and so forth, you’ll start to understand your audience on a deeper level.

Second, dedicate time weekly to researching trending internet items and relevant hashtags such as #newhome #mortgage #househunting #firsttimebuyer and consider how you could use them to your advantage.

Maybe write a blog article in response to a trending item, for instance.

Stories and video content

The stories feature of Instagram and Facebook are not going anywhere – Facebook Stories, for example, has a staggering 500 million daily users.

Whatever industry you are in, you must be using stories if you want to remain relevant in the digital realm. So, what can we all be posting then? Here are a few suggestions:

Your latest special offers and deals. The great thing about stories is that each story only stays online for a limited time, so your sales pitches will be less likely to irritate those who are not interested in the offer, making it fine to post about them more frequently.

Polls. Both Instagram and Facebook allow users to post simple ‘yes/no’ polls which can be a great way to encourage engagement and find out vital information about your niche.

Start off with some basic polls like: ‘would you consider buying a property in the capital?’, ‘are you on track with your savings in 2020?’, ‘will you be remortgaging this year?’.

Personal stuff. Stories can be much less curated and branded than your normal social media walls – the imagery and videos you use do not have to be perfect in quality or composition.

What is important is that they show personality. Stories are a great way to give your followers a personal insight into your team. Get creative. The options are really endless.

Diversify with TikTok, Reddit and others

Diversifying will be a key part of 2020, which means more organisations will be creating corporate TikTok, Reddit, Quora and SnapChat accounts, to name a few.

Is this a trend that applies to mortgage and property professionals? Arguably, yes.

Knowledge-building platforms such as Quora could be a fantastic opportunity for us to be demonstrating our specific niche areas of knowledge and sharing that with potential clients.

It’s definitely something to think about going forward.

See you online.