January as busy ‘as I can ever remember’ – Ying Tan

Viewing the buy-to-let (BTL) sector purely from a product or criteria perspective you could be forgiven for thinking the lack of January lender activity meant advisers were all sitting with their feet up debating which chocolate bar to eat from their Christmas selection box.

But I think we all know this is far from the case.

Lenders and advisers are battling hefty business pipelines, as well as servicing the needs of new purchases and remortgage business.

In short, this has been as busy a January as I can ever remember.

While this may not be reflected in a raft of product news, this is hardly unexpected as lenders are concentrating on servicing existing deals and exerting more control when it comes to generating new business.

Having said that, there has still been a decent amount of activity.

Paragon Bank has broadened its buy-to-let larger loan offering to include houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit blocks (MUBs).

The 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) product, which is available on loans between £350,000 and £1m, has an interest rate of 3.60 per cent, an APRC of 4.30 per cent and includes a free mortgage valuation. It also includes a £3,500 product fee and £299 application fee.

Gatehouse Bank has launched a range of finance products for HMO purchases after withdrawing its range at the end of March 2020 as a result of Covid-19.

The shariah-compliant challenger bank provides finance options for those wishing to purchase or refinance HMOs, up to a value of 75 per cent LTV for UK nationals, expats and international landlords.

West One and Foundation

West One Loans has released a new buy-to-let range including a new 80 per cent LTV product, a limited edition five-year fixed product, and a return to the short-term let and expat markets.

The 80 per cent LTV product is available on West One’s standard range, with rates starting from 4.04 per cent on a maximum loan size of £250,000.

Also being introduced is a new 75 per cent LTV limited edition product, priced at 3.44 per cent on a maximum loan size of £500,000.

Meanwhile, prices are reducing by ten basis points on the lender’s specialist HMO/MUB range, with rates now starting from 3.54 per cent.

West One’s current limited edition product range at 65 per cent and 70 per cent LTV is being removed as part of these changes.

The lender is also re-entering the short-term holiday let and expat markets this year, which will initially be distributed on a semi-exclusive basis through some key packager partners including Dynamo for Intermediaries.

Finally, Foundation Home Loans has reduced product rates across a series of specialist buy-to-let and residential offerings.

Within its BTL range, the lender has reduced rates as well as introduced a number of new products. Notable introductions include two and five-year ‘remortgage specials’ that come with a one per cent fee starting at 3.34 per cent up to 65 per cent LTV.

These products offer one free standard valuation per case, £250 cashback on completion and no application fee.

So there we have it, now where’s that Curly Wurly I’ve been saving for a special occasion?