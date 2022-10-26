Rising Star: Leah‑Marie Bunce, Smoove

This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking with Leah‑Marie Bunce, senior account manager at Smoove.

What does your role entail and how long have you been doing it?

I began working at Smoove in February 2022. My role is to manage relationships with intermediaries who use our platform, looking to understand their business needs and therefore drive instruction volume upwards. Alongside this there is also a focus on expanding the number of intermediaries who use our platform and providing support to other account managers within the team as part of my senior account manager role.

What attracted you to working in the mortgage/property/finance sector?

I started in the industry over 15 years ago purely by chance and found that I had a passion for helping clients navigate the complexities of purchasing and refinancing their homes. As a result of building relationships with account managers from both lenders and providers I wanted myself to move into account management in order to be able to provide high quality support to intermediaries as I found this invaluable during my time in a client facing role.

What were you doing in the five years before starting here?

I ran my own business for a period of time before moving back into the mortgage sector as a mortgage and protection adviser before joining Smoove.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

I believe that being able to relate to intermediaries, having been in their shoes, is my most valuable skill.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

I would like to continue to grow my confidence, which really started since joining Smoove.



How has the pandemic changed the way you approach your job?

I don’t think the pandemic has changed the way I approach my job, but I think it has increased the value of the support that we offer brokers due to the current challenging market conditions.

What is the most interesting/memorable property deal/case you’ve been involved in?

I can’t say that any particular case has stood out.

Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?

I hope to have continued my career development and progression at Smoove.

If present-day you could go back in time and tell yourself something five years ago, what would it be?

To believe in myself.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve tackled so far in your career?

Being a mortgage adviser throughout 2020 was incredibly challenging due to constant lender criteria changes, especially surrounding furlough pay.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

To fly as I can’t stand being stuck in traffic.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

One of my children recently asked me why bagels have holes in the middle.