Rising Star: Jon-Luigi Maio, Just Mortgages

The Mortgage Solutions Rising Star feature spotlights people who have been working in the mortgage sector for fewer than three years.

This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking with Jon-Luigi Maio, mortgage and protection adviser at Just Mortgages.

What does your role entail and how long have you been doing it?

I am a mortgage and protection adviser at Just Mortgages, a role I’ve dedicated myself to for over two years now. My primary responsibility is to provide clients with exceptional service, assisting them with their mortgage and protection needs. This involves educating them about the mortgage process, the current market, and how it can impact their decisions. I support clients from the initial financial qualification through to completion, ensuring they always have someone in their corner for advice.

What attracted you to working in the mortgage/property/finance sector?

My initial attraction to this industry stemmed from the opportunity to help people achieve their dream of homeownership. Although I wasn’t an adviser at the time, I played a crucial role in the early stages of the home buying process, which sparked my passion for the field.

What were you doing in the five years before starting here?

Five years before starting this role, I completed an administration apprenticeship in the Court of Protection department at a law firm. Unbeknownst to me at the time, this experience equipped me with valuable skills that I continue to use in my current job.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

The most important skill I possess is the ability to adapt to each customer and understand their unique situations. Every client has different needs, and it’s essential to tailor my approach to provide the best possible assistance.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

The main skill I’d like to improve is my ability to leave work-related stress at the office. While my job is incredibly rewarding and no two days are the same, the numerous responsibilities can sometimes be overwhelming. Learning to better manage this stress is a priority for me.

What is the most interesting/memorable property deal/case you’ve been involved in?

One memorable case occurred within my first three months as an adviser. I helped a client buy a shared ownership flat under challenging circumstances. Her landlord was selling the flat, and due to her income, she couldn’t afford a rental big enough for her and her two kids. Every day, this case was my top priority. Thankfully, we managed to complete her purchase just a couple of weeks past the eviction date, ensuring she and her children had a stable home without the fear of eviction.

Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?

In five years, I see myself continuing in this role, doing what I love. I wake up every morning excited to help people and make their home buying journey as smooth as possible. The satisfaction I get from seeing clients move into their new homes because of my hard work is immense, and I can’t imagine doing anything else.

If present-day you could go back in time and tell yourself something five years ago, what would it be?

I would tell myself to be patient and trust the process. Hard work, even when it feels like it’s above the norm, will bring you closer to your goals. Balancing work and fatherhood is challenging, but persistence pays off. Five years later, I am exactly where I need to be.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve tackled so far in your career?

The biggest challenge was completing my CeMAP exams during the evenings after work while putting my kids to bed during the Covid lockdown. With limited time to study, it took longer than I wanted, but I persevered. Passing all the exams was an emotional moment, knowing the hard work had paid off.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

If I could have one superpower, it would be the ability to pause or extend time. This would allow me to accomplish everything I want and need to do without having to prioritise or push tasks to tomorrow. It would also give me more quality time to spend with my sons.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

There are no strange questions when it comes to home buying. I aim to help clients throughout their home buying journey, no matter if this is the first time they have gone through the process or the fifth.

Although I was once asked whether I was named after Mario and Luigi because my last name is just an ‘R’ away from being Jon-Luigi Mario.