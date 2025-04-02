Rising Star: Rebecca Russell, Darlington BS

This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking with Rebecca Russell, digital business development manager (BDM) at Darlington Building Society.

What does your role entail and how long have you been doing it?

My role focuses on using data and market trends to identify areas where we can best support brokers. At Darlington Building Society, we take a personal approach to lending, manually underwriting every case to ensure brokers and their clients receive tailored solutions. I provide one-to-one support to brokers throughout their journey, helping them with complex cases to deliver the best possible customer outcomes.

What attracted you to working in the mortgage/property/finance sector?

It was purely by accident. I initially joined Darlington as a stopgap after finishing college, with the idea of potentially going to university. I didn’t quite make it to university, but I discovered a passion for the finance sector, and I haven’t looked back since.

What were you doing in the five years before starting here?

Before joining the mutual, I was still in secondary school, picking my A-level options. I started my career with Darlington at 19, working as a mortgage adviser before transitioning into my current role. Those early years gave me a strong understanding of manual underwriting and flexible lending solutions, which are at the heart of what we do here.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Authenticity. Brokers appreciate honesty and expertise, and I always aim to provide clear, straightforward guidance. At Darlington, we don’t use credit scores at the decision in principle stage; instead, our underwriters take the time to assess each case individually. Being able to communicate our flexible lending approach with confidence is key.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

Letting go of control. I like to ensure everything is running smoothly from start to finish, but in this industry, collaboration is crucial. We work closely with brokers, and the best outcomes come from teamwork.

How has the pandemic changed the way you approach your job?

The biggest shift has been the ability to work from home, which has changed the way I interact with brokers. While remote working is now more common, having direct conversations and understanding the full picture behind a case remains just as important.

What is the most interesting/memorable property deal/case you’ve been involved in?

One of my favourite moments was helping a broker secure their dream home. I even had the chance to visit after completion, which was incredibly rewarding. It was a great reminder of why we do what we do – helping people achieve homeownership, especially when affordability can be a challenge.

Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?

I tend not to think too far ahead. The mortgage industry is always evolving, and as long as I’m still enjoying my role and making a difference, that’s what matters most.

If present-day you could go back in time and tell yourself something five years ago, what would it be?

Don’t hold yourself back because of fear of the unknown. Just go for it.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve tackled so far in your career?

Stepping out of my comfort zone. I spent eight years as a mortgage adviser before moving into business development, and making that leap wasn’t easy. But it’s been the best decision I’ve made – I only wish I’d done it sooner.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

Not a superpower exactly, but I’d love the ability to add more hours into my day.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

I’ve had a fair few, but one that stands out was an hour-long debate (which even led to an email to Fox’s Biscuits) over whether the chocolate on a half-coated cookie is on the top or the bottom. I’m still not sure we ever got a definitive answer.