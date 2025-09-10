Fixing the PVQ bottleneck – are emails making it worse? – Slater

If you’ve ever found yourself sifting through the shared inbox at 4:45pm on a Friday trying desperately to locate the missing lease extract for a post-valuation query that’s already bounced between three teams, the chances are that you’re not alone.

For many admin teams, post-valuation queries, known simply as PVQs, aren’t just another task – they’re a daily interruption that slows down completions, frustrates conveyancers, buyers, sellers and brokers, and quietly consumes more time than anyone likes to admit. They also remain one of the few parts of the mortgage process still clinging to email as the default communication tool, an issue that is becoming harder to ignore.

Why PVQs create so much friction

In theory, most PVQs can be quite simple: the conveyancer needs to clarify something before moving forward. But in practice, they sometimes arrive – loosely worded, short on context, and without key attachments, thus creating immediate friction.

What should be a quick review often becomes a long trail of clarification emails, internal referrals and inbox triage. For some of the UK’s largest lenders, where query volumes can run into the thousands each month, this is not just inefficient, it’s an issue that quickly turns into a bottleneck with measurable operational cost.

Despite everyone’s best efforts, average turnaround times run into many days, sometimes weeks, with some queries dragging on even longer. This isn’t a legal issue, it’s a workflow issue and, more specifically, a data issue.

Sponsored How we built a limited company proposition around brokers’ needs Sponsored by BM Solutions

The problem with email-based PVQs

Emails are universal, but it’s not built for structured operational tasks. Like PVQs, it’s increasingly unfit for purpose.

Every time a query comes in without the right context, or missing attachments, it triggers a chain of manual activity. The file has to be retrieved, assessed, and often escalated. Lender staff then spend time chasing the law firm for additional information, adding delays and unnecessary admin at both ends.

With no structured input, no shared interface, and no standardised data, PVQs become a free-text minefield. They also fail to generate usable reporting unless someone is manually tracking every interaction.

Structured PVQs: a cleaner, faster alternative

Moving PVQs out of email and into a structured digital workflow can change the equation entirely. It is now possible for conveyancers to raise queries through a secure portal, where they select the relevant query type, attach required documents, and complete key data fields. The platform validates the submission before it reaches the lender, reducing errors and cuts out the first round of clarification emails.

For the lender teams, this means faster triage, more consistent reviews, and a significant drop in back-and-forth. Most queries that previously took weeks can be turned around in 2-3 days, simply because they arrive in the right format, directly into the right team, with everything needed to action them. Because the queries are captured as structured data, not free text, they become fully reportable, an important factor that helps lenders get to grips with volumes, logjams, and law firm performance across their panel.

This isn’t about replacing expertise. It’s about equipping operations staff with better tools so they can spend less time chasing paperwork and more time resolving the issue.

The result? Reduced cost per case, quicker time to completion, and fewer escalations from brokers or clients.

Time to rethink the inbox

No lender sets out to build a PVQ process around email. However, many have ended up there by default through a patchwork of shared inboxes, spreadsheets and workarounds that made sense at the time but now hold the process back.

The fix isn’t about adding more people to the inbox. It’s about replacing it with connected systems that provide a single, transparent view of every query. By capturing PVQs as structured data and routing them through shared digital platforms, lenders and conveyancers can ensure that everyone sees the same information in real time.

Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) may help at the margins, for example, classifying queries or pre-checking documents, but the core issue is simpler: building connected, transparent workflows that align all parties.

With the mortgage market under pressure to deliver faster completions and lower operational cost, rethinking PVQ handling is a simple, high-impact change.

And for once, it doesn’t require a major system overhaul. Just a shift in how queries are captured, routed and resolved.