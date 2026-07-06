AI needs less noise and more substance – Tucker

Over the past 18 months, artificial intelligence (AI) has become one of the most talked-about topics across financial services.

New products, new features and new announcements continue to arrive at pace, prompting plenty of discussion about how the technology might reshape the advice process.

Yet amid all the excitement, the conversation can sometimes overlook a more important question. Rather than focusing on what AI could do in the future, advice firms are increasingly interested in understanding where it can deliver practical value today.

The more important question is not who has AI. Before long, most technology providers will claim some form of AI capability. The real question is how that technology is being applied and whether it is delivering immediate, measurable benefits.

What often gets overlooked in discussions around AI is that the technology itself is only one part of the equation. The real value comes from understanding the environment in which it operates. In regulated markets, that means understanding adviser workflows, lender behaviour, compliance requirements and the practical challenges firms face every day.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 9 – Why lending strategy is becoming more central in buy to let Sponsored by Aldermore

AI in the mortgage market

The mortgage market provides a good example. Product withdrawals, pricing changes and criteria amendments now occur at a scale that would have been difficult to imagine only a few years ago. Keeping pace with that level of activity manually is becoming increasingly challenging for advisers who are already balancing client relationships, regulatory responsibilities and business growth.

These are the kinds of challenges where AI and automation can deliver genuine benefits. In our own business, some of the most valuable applications are not the ones generating the biggest headlines. AI is helping development teams work more efficiently, accelerating the analysis of large datasets and allowing us to respond more quickly to changing market conditions. The result is better products, faster development cycles and practical improvements that help advisers do their jobs more effectively.

That thinking sits behind the recent launch of Twenty7tec’s ADAPT. Rather than expecting advisers to continually revisit recommendations and manually monitor market activity, the system tracks recommended products and alerts users when changes could affect a case. The objective is simple: reducing unnecessary rework and helping advisers respond more quickly when circumstances change.

It’s also why I remain unconvinced by predictions that AI-native businesses will rapidly replace established advice technology providers. What we’re seeing instead is firms working with trusted partners to introduce AI into specific parts of the advice process where it can solve real problems and deliver clear outcomes.

At the same time, customer expectations are changing. Consumers now have access to a growing number of AI-powered tools that can help them research financial topics before speaking to an adviser. Far from reducing the need for professional advice, this arguably increases its value. Information is becoming easier to access, but judgement, experience and context remain difficult to replicate.

AI will undoubtedly play a growing role across financial services, but the most successful solutions will be those that support knowledgeable advisers rather than attempt to replace them. The firms that ultimately gain the most from AI are unlikely to be those making the boldest claims today. They will be the organisations applying it thoughtfully to genuine business challenges and delivering outcomes that advisers and clients can see and experience for themselves.