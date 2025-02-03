How mortgage brokers can make the most of their marketing assets – Jeckells

Forecasts that 2025 will be a ‘buyer’s market’ are good news for mortgage brokers. But how do you make sure you’re tapping into that potential pipeline of new business?

It’s one thing being across new products and rates, but how do you stand out from the crowd, get yourself noticed, and grab the attention of potential clients first? Successful marketing, that’s how.

Brand

Firstly, having a strong brand is essential if you want to rise above your competitors. Your brand shouldn’t just make you memorable – it builds trust and credibility with potential clients. It should showcase your values, mission, and unique selling points, so your target audience can relate to you.

A strong brand identity creates familiarity and recognition, making it more likely homebuyers will think of you when they need mortgage services. Ultimately, investing in your brand lays the foundation for all of your marketing assets, which can then be used and repurposed time and again.

Making assets work smarter

Once you have your brand, it’s all about making smart use of your marketing assets, which should all encompass your brand. This includes your website, blogs, newsletters, social media posts, videos and reels, client testimonials and case studies, adverts, brochures, logo and imagery – to name a few.

Consistency

Building trust and reliability with customers is crucial. One of the best ways to do this is by consistently using your brand assets – logos, colours, tone of voice, and messaging – across all your channels.

Do this repeatedly, again and again. When potential customers consistently see and recognise your brand, it creates “mental availability”, a concept coined by Byron Sharp, professor of marketing science and director of the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute.

Mental availability essentially means you’re top of mind when customers need mortgage advice.

By sticking to your core branding, such as your logo and tone of voice, you strengthen your recognition and trustworthiness. For mortgage brokers, this could mean using the same design and tone across your website, email newsletters, social media posts, and printed materials.

Avoid the fatigue trap

You’ve invested in your brand, and you’re excited to see its impact, but that’s not to say you won’t fall into the ‘brand fatigue’ trap.

It’s easy to feel bored with your own branding when you work with it daily, but remember, potential customers don’t see it as often as you do. Don’t mistake your own fatigue for your perceived clients’ disinterest.

As marketing expert Mark Ritson explains, customers are exposed to countless other brands every day. If you keep changing your look or messaging, you risk confusing or losing their trust. Consistency makes your brand familiar and dependable, two qualities that are essential for mortgage brokers who are advising on possibly the most sizeable and emotional purchase someone can make.

The balance of consistency and refreshing

That said, branding shouldn’t be allowed to grow stale. Over time, even the strongest brand assets may need a refresh – small updates to stay modern and relevant.

For example, you might want to refresh your logo or adjust your website design to reflect current digital trends while keeping the core elements of your brand intact. This allows you to build on the solid reputation you’ve already established without losing the trust and familiarity you’ve earned with clients.

Repurpose your existing marketing and content

Repurposing content, which involves creating something new from an existing piece of marketing, is one of the smartest ways to make the most of your assets. Start by reviewing your current materials to identify pieces that performed well or are timeless.

From there, update outdated information, adapt the content to fit new trends, or use different formats to reach wider audiences.

For example, a detailed blog post could be repurposed into several bite-sized posts for social media, an infographic or carousel for LinkedIn, or even a short video for YouTube. This approach not only saves time but also ensures you wring out the most value from your existing content.

Repurposing also gives you the opportunity to reintroduce important topics to your customers, keeping them engaged and informed without needing to start from scratch.

Creative commitment

It can be tempting to run short, tightly focused marketing campaigns in the hope of quick wins, but evidence shows there’s value in letting campaigns run longer and spreading them across multiple channels.

A number of studies have found that campaigns are more effective when brands:

Run campaigns for longer – sustained presence keeps you visible and reinforces trust.

Use multiple media channels – reach more people by combining social media, email, and local advertising.

For mortgage brokers, this might mean promoting the same campaign across social media (particularly local forums like Facebook pages), email newsletters, and local newspapers, ensuring consistent messaging and visuals.

Conclusion

Making the most of your brand and marketing assets is essential for building long-term trust and recognition with customers. For mortgage brokers, the key is a standout brand, a mix of staying consistent, clever refreshes, repurposing content, and sustained effort across multiple channels.

Putting in place these measures will help you to stand out from the crowd and ensure that your name springs to mind when homebuyers need you most.