Beyond ChatGPT: AI as the backbone of mortgage decisioning – Rog

The mortgage industry is undergoing a profound transformation, and artificial intelligence (AI) is right at the heart of it.

AI is often discussed in the mortgage industry through the lens of large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, seen as tools for answering queries, generating reports, or summarising financial documents. However, this myopic view underestimates AI’s true potential.

AI is no longer just about producing text; it is actively reshaping mortgage decision-making, risk assessment, compliance, and fraud detection. The future of mortgage finance lies in AI-driven automation that enhances accuracy, efficiency, and security across the lending ecosystem.

It’s time for the mortgage industry to shift its mindset.

AI is more than a chatbot; it is an intelligent system that verifies customer-submitted data, helps underwrite loans, mitigates risk, and ensures compliance at scale.

Optimising process

Assessing borrower eligibility and risk has traditionally been a time-consuming and labour-intensive process within mortgages, requiring brokers and lenders to sift through complex financial data manually. AI is modernising this by analysing vast datasets and dynamically assessing affordability using real-time income, expense tracking, thus reducing bias in credit assessments and ultimately leading to fairer lending decisions.

AI-powered models now evaluate a borrower’s financial health in seconds, cross-referencing thousands of data points, such as transaction history, tax returns, and employment records.

This deeper level of insight allows lenders to offer tailored mortgage products while ensuring that repayments remain sustainable, reducing the overall risk for both lenders and borrowers alike.

Providing a better customer experience

Lenders and brokers can significantly enhance the customer experience by leveraging AI to reduce application turnaround times and providing borrowers with greater certainty early in the process. Traditional manual checks can delay approvals for days or even weeks, creating frustration for applicants and inefficiencies for brokers, who often lose over 20% of their time to administrative tasks.

AI automates these processes, delivering faster, more accurate assessments that keep borrowers informed and engaged. With quicker decisions and fewer back-and-forth document requests, applicants gain confidence in their mortgage journey, increasing the likelihood of conversion from application to offer.

For lenders and brokers, this not only improves customer satisfaction but also drives higher conversion rates, reduces drop-offs, and ultimately boosts revenue by accelerating deal flow and enhancing operational efficiency.

Streamlining compliance

In an increasingly regulated environment, ensuring compliance without sacrificing efficiency is a challenge. Manual errors and compliance breaches in mortgage applications can lead to regulatory penalties and financial losses for lenders. AI-powered compliance tools streamline regulatory checks while minimising human error, ensuring accuracy and adherence to policies before loans are approved.

AI can automate Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) checks with real-time verification, monitor regulatory updates, adjust mortgage assessment criteria accordingly, and generate detailed audit trails, making compliance reporting faster and more transparent.

AI also detects discrepancies in income statements and tax returns by cross-referencing verified databases, identifies inconsistencies in documentation using pattern recognition and biometric verification, and monitors borrower information for potential errors that may impact regulatory compliance.

For example, an AI system might flag an applicant who reports £70,000 in annual income but has mismatched bank deposits or tax records, prompting further review. Similarly, AI-driven ID verification can instantly detect alterations in submitted documents, ensuring authenticity and policy adherence.

For brokers and lenders, this means AI removes compliance bottlenecks, enabling faster loan processing while ensuring full adherence to industry regulations. By automating these checks, financial institutions can enhance data accuracy, maintain regulatory compliance, and reduce operational risks, creating a seamless and secure lending experience that benefits both lenders and borrowers.

The rise of agentic AI

One of the most significant advancements in AI is the rise of agentic AI – systems that go beyond simply answering questions and actually execute complex workflows autonomously. Unlike LLMs, agentic AI can manage end-to-end mortgage processes, including document collection, verification, and analysis, running risk assessments and affordability calculations, and initiating lender-borrower interactions and follow-ups.

Rather than a broker manually reviewing multiple income statements, bank statements, and tax filings, an AI system can scan, verify, and extract key financial indicators instantly. The AI can then determine loan eligibility, flag any discrepancies, and initiate a response – either requesting additional information or moving forward with the application.

This level of automation doesn’t just save time, it eliminates inefficiencies, allowing brokers and lenders to focus on strategic decision-making instead of being weighed down by administrative work.

Empowerment

AI is already driving tangible improvements across the mortgage industry. Fraud prevention models are identifying inconsistencies in financial applications that manual reviews had previously missed and AI-driven affordability assessments are preventing loan defaults by ensuring borrowers are matched with sustainable options.

These real-world applications demonstrate that AI is far more than a customer-facing chatbot – it’s a critical tool reshaping how mortgages are processed, approved, and managed.

Here at Sikoia, we are at the vanguard of this transformation, enabling brokers and lenders to harness AI-driven decisioning tools that go beyond simple automation. Our platform is designed to seamlessly integrate with existing workflows, providing real-time risk assessments, automated compliance verification, and intelligent fraud detection.

As AI adoption continues to take shape, mortgage brokers and lenders must adapt to this new environment or risk falling behind.

AI is not about replacing brokers; it’s about empowering them with smarter tools to enhance efficiency, improve accuracy, and provide better outcomes for clients. By embracing automation and agentic AI, the industry can unlock new levels of efficiency, security, and compliance, ensuring a mortgage process that is not just faster, but smarter.

The time to move beyond ChatGPT and harness AI’s full potential in mortgage decisioning is now.