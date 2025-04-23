AI in the real world: friend or fear? – McCurry

Artificial intelligence (AI) might feel like it appeared overnight – one day we were Googling spaghetti recipes, the next ChatGPT was writing them for us.

Understandably, this sudden shift has left many of us feeling a little uneasy. But here’s the truth: AI didn’t suddenly arrive. It’s been here for years, quietly improving our daily lives behind the scenes.

So why does it now feel so overwhelming? And is it really something we need to be afraid of?

Mythbusting the hype around AI

Let’s cut through the noise with some simple realities.

AI isn’t a robot takeover – it’s smart code

Let’s drop the science fiction narratives. When we say ‘AI’, we’re not talking about sentient robots or digital uprisings (if I had a pound for every time someone referenced Skynet or Judgement Day). The reality is much more grounded: most AI today is sophisticated pattern recognition. It’s about crunching massive amounts of data to identify insights that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Think of your email spam filter, your Netflix recommendations, or your phone camera’s ability to focus on faces – that’s AI in action.

You’re already using AI, and it’s helping you

You might think AI is something for tech companies or Silicon Valley start-ups. But if you’ve ever:

Asked Alexa for a weather update

Followed Google Maps to avoid traffic

Bought something online and got ‘you might also like’ suggestions

Used predictive text while messaging

…then you’ve already experienced AI in a very practical and helpful way. And, chances are, it made your life just a bit easier, without you even noticing.

Generative AI is what is new

The real shift recently is the rise of Generative AI, tools like ChatGPT, image creators, and advanced chatbots that don’t just interpret data, they create content from it. That’s more visible and interactive than the ‘background’ AI we’ve been living with.

With that visibility comes questions: Who owns the data it’s trained on? Can it be trusted? Is it secure?

These are valid concerns, and ones the industry is taking seriously.

Yes, there are risks, but guard rails are going up

AI does bring big challenges around privacy, misinformation, bias, and job disruption. But governments, businesses, and developers aren’t ignoring those issues. Regulation is accelerating. Best practices are being built. Responsible AI development is no longer optional – it’s central to how we move forward.

Like any powerful tool, the difference lies in how we use it. The goal isn’t avoidance – it’s responsible integration.

The antidote to fear? Understanding

AI isn’t something to fear – but it is something to understand. In the mortgage and property sectors, that understanding is going to become essential. Whether it’s streamlining underwriting, enhancing property valuations, or improving customer experience, AI has the potential to transform how we operate, making processes faster, more accurate, and more efficient.

The more we demystify AI, the more confident we’ll feel in adopting it meaningfully.

Looking ahead

Over the coming weeks and months, I’ll be sharing a series of articles exploring how AI is evolving, where it intersects with the property and finance sectors, and what it means for professionals like us.

This isn’t about jumping on a trend – it’s about shaping the future of our industry, with clarity and confidence.

Let’s embrace the opportunity, not fear it.