The sector is on the cusp of a new digital era for property information – Rudolf

As we move steadily towards a more digital, data-led housing market, the focus is shifting from simply gathering information to presenting it in a way that empowers consumers and supports the professionals they rely on – including mortgage advisers.

The days of buyers being overwhelmed by technical forms and vague disclosures are, hopefully, on the way out. In their place, we’re proposing a smarter approach – one that filters only the relevant material information and makes clear who the consumer should consult for advice.

This is phase two for the Digital Property Information Protocol (DPIP), currently being refined through the work of the Digital Property Market Steering Group (DPMSG).

The plan is to present a consumer-facing version of the DPIP that draws on digitised data to present a personalised view of the property.

Instead of reams of documents disclosing everything that does not apply, how would it be if buyers would see only the material information that actually applies to the property they are looking at, with clear signposting on which professional they should speak to for guidance on each issue, such as conveyancers, surveyors, advisers or even flood defence, asbestos or damp and timber specialists?

How this might change the advice process

For mortgage advisers, this represents a significant opportunity. Let’s take the example of a leasehold property with a doubling ground rent clause. That immediately raises red flags across multiple fronts.

A conveyancer will be required to explain the legal implications. A mortgage adviser can assess long-term affordability and check whether lenders on their panel will accept such terms. The consumer-facing DPIP would ensure this is all clearly flagged, allowing the buyer to take timely, informed steps, and contact their advisers to ensure they get ahead of any potential issues before a lender is approached.

The same applies to property-specific risks such as Japanese knotweed. This is a highly specialised area that many professionals, including advisers, often get asked about, but it’s not your job to assess eradication plans or their implications for future value. A well-structured material information output would instead direct the buyer to an Invasive Non-Native Specialists Association (INNSA) accredited invasive species specialist while also alerting their conveyancer and mortgage adviser to the potential impact on lender criteria.

This isn’t just about saving time, it’s about protecting your clients and your professional integrity. When buyers are left to interpret this kind of detail themselves, they often default to asking the person they trust most in the transaction. In many cases, that’s you, the mortgage adviser.

If, at the very start, the DPIP can clearly establish which adviser handles what, it reduces the risk of scope creep and manages expectations right from the start.

For conveyancers, too, this structure helps reinforce where their responsibilities lie. If a buyer wants to rely on the seller’s responses, for example, to confirm there are no known moth infestations, then they need to instruct their conveyancer to enshrine that reliance in the contract.

A properly structured material information output would explain that clearly, prompting consumers to have that conversation.

A better, smoother process for all stakeholders

Everyone wins: the consumer gets transparency, and professionals are only held accountable for the advice within their remit.

The advantage for mortgage advisers goes beyond individual transactions. By having access to the same upfront information, you’ll be better placed to guide clients from the outset.

You’ll know early on if the property is likely to present affordability concerns, or if specialist lending is required. This gives you the ability to shape client expectations, direct them to suitable products, and reduce the delays or fall-throughs we get in droves, still, caused by surprises down the line.

These developments are happening now.

The sixth iteration of the BASPI is now live and structured to provide a ‘single source of truth’ on the property. Work is continuing with proptech providers to ensure this data can be turned into practical outputs – clear, accessible information consumers and advisers can act on.

For mortgage advisers, and indeed all professionals, the message is clear: this new structure isn’t a threat to your role, it enhances it, offering earlier visibility, improving client outcomes, and helping ensure the whole professional team around the buyer is working in sync.

In a market where certainty, speed, and client satisfaction are more valuable than ever, wouldn’t that be a huge step in the right direction? Admittedly, it will take time and a lot of consultation with industry to make sure it hits the spot.

DPMSG is currently consulting on phase one of the DPIP web pages with regulators, trade and representative bodies going out to their members. We hope those web pages will go live to the industry in the next quarter before DPMSG starts consulting on a consumer-focused DPIP.

So, watch this space; we need everyone’s input to get this right and to create a positive home moving experience for all.