Understanding high-net-worth lending – Chiswell

As the profile of high-net-worth (HNW) individuals evolves, so too must the approach of intermediaries and lenders.

While previous generations were typically senior executives or bankers with predictable earnings and clear financial histories, today’s HNW clients are more often younger entrepreneurs or beneficiaries of sudden wealth events.

This shift introduces new complexities, from irregular income streams and limited experience with property transactions to different expectations around personalised service.

Importantly, this is also a growing segment.

According to Capgemini’s World Wealth Report 2025, the global HNWI population grew by 2.6% in 2024, driven largely by a 6.2% increase in ultra-HNW individuals (UHNWIs), buoyed by strong stock markets and rising optimism in artificial intelligence (AI)-related investments.

Sponsored How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Property as a wealth stronghold

The Knight Frank Wealth Report 2025 reinforces real estate’s central role in wealth strategy, with 40% of wealthy individuals viewing property as a core long-term investment. Demand for luxury residential real estate is being fuelled by dual priorities: capital preservation and lifestyle enhancement.

Despite ongoing conversations about tax migration and international relocation, London retains a gravitational pull for global wealth. Its world-class schools, robust legal infrastructure, and political stability contribute to its lasting appeal. Many relocating clients opt to retain UK property – either as rental assets or part-time residences – partly due to the significant costs associated with re-entry, such as stamp duty.

As highlighted in the Knight Frank Wealth Report, there is sustained demand for prime and super-prime property in neighbourhoods like Mayfair, Knightsbridge, and Belgravia. Buyers continue to seek large, well-located homes offering both privacy and proximity to London’s commercial, cultural, and educational centres.

That said, other cities across the UK are also gaining traction among wealthy buyers.

Sufficiently serving HNW individuals

During a recent Barclays webinar on HNW financing, the trend of more individuals experiencing rapid transitions into wealth, and property often being their first area of focus was clear.

These clients frequently require swift access to high-value lending solutions, underlining the need for bespoke advice that balances financial acumen with lifestyle understanding.

In such cases, the value of a well-informed intermediary and a responsive, flexible lender cannot be overstated.

No two HNW individuals are the same

Each HNW client brings distinct priorities.

For some, particularly high-profile individuals, discretion is paramount. Property finders play a key role here, sourcing off-market opportunities and assembling trusted teams of surveyors, valuers, and legal experts to manage the process seamlessly.

For others, especially younger clients, priorities differ. Many favour a more informal, digitally enabled experience and value chemistry with their advisers. Some are purchasing for their families; others choose to rent initially to better understand their lifestyle preferences before committing to buy.

For advisers, this means moving beyond simple product matching. It’s about constructing tailored solutions, sometimes across multiple jurisdictions and complex financial arrangements. Lenders can support this by offering direct access to underwriters and adopting a flexible approach to income and asset assessment, enabling advisers to act decisively when opportunities arise.

As wealth becomes younger, more entrepreneurial, and increasingly international, the demand for bespoke lending and relationship-led advisory models will only intensify.

For brokers willing to adapt accordingly, this growing segment offers a wealth of opportunity.

Lee Chiswell, head of mortgages at Barclays