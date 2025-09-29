Demystifying the Scottish mortgage process – Muirhead

For brokers who work predominantly in England, Wales, or Northern Ireland, the Scottish property market can feel like unfamiliar territory.

Yet with more clients looking to relocate or invest North of the border, it’s prudent to understand how the process differs – and how those differences shape client conversations and mortgage applications.

Accelerated timelines

One of the most striking contrasts is the speed of the Scottish market. Transactions typically move faster than elsewhere in the UK, with the journey from offer acceptance to completion often taking just 6-8 weeks. This accelerated timeline means brokers, solicitors, and clients need to be well-prepared from the outset, ensuring affordability checks, paperwork, and mortgage applications are progressed without delay.

Earlier solicitor engagement

In Scotland, buyers engage a solicitor at a much earlier stage. After viewing a property, the solicitor advises whether to submit a note of interest or proceed directly to making an offer. This early involvement contrasts with other parts of the UK, where solicitors typically come into play after an offer is accepted.

Sponsored Five benefits of buying property through a limited company Sponsored by BM Solutions

Where demand is strong, sellers may set a ‘closing date’ for bids. This creates a blind bidding scenario in which multiple buyers submit offers without knowing what others are putting forward. For clients, this can be unpredictable and expensive, as winning bids often exceed the property’s valuation.

The home report and contract exchange

Perhaps the most distinctive feature of the Scottish system is the home report. Since 2008, sellers have been legally required to commission a survey, Energy Performance Certificate (EPC), and property questionnaire before marketing their home. This gives buyers full visibility of the property’s condition and a valuation upfront, avoiding the need for multiple surveys on the same property.

For brokers, it means clients already know the surveyor’s valuation before submitting an offer – a key difference from England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, where valuations are usually commissioned after the offer stage. However, with competitive bidding often pushing prices above valuation, brokers must prepare clients for higher deposit requirements.

Once an offer is accepted and financing is underway, Scottish solicitors move quickly to agree a completion date, usually at the start of the process. Contracts, known as ‘missives’, are exchanged earlier than in other jurisdictions, giving both buyer and seller greater certainty.

This structure reduces the risk of gazumping, a frustration still common elsewhere in the UK. That said, it places additional pressure on brokers to ensure mortgage offers are issued promptly, allowing the conveyancing process to progress smoothly.

Differences in tenure

Scotland also operates under a different tenure system. While leasehold and freehold exist South of the border, Scotland abolished feudal tenure in 2004. Today, all properties are absolute ownership, simplifying transactions but placing responsibility for maintenance of shared areas on individual owners.

Slight variations for BTL transactions

For buy-to-let (BTL) purchases, most of the process is similar, but with a few key distinctions. Lenders will not rely on the home report; they require their own valuation because rental yield data is not included in the seller’s survey. In addition, landlords must factor in Scotland’s higher Additional Dwelling Supplement (ADS) – currently 8% of the purchase price – which increases acquisition costs compared with other regions.

For advisers supporting clients in Scotland, preparation and speed are crucial. The home report system brings greater upfront transparency but also drives competitive bidding, often requiring larger deposits. The earlier solicitor involvement, faster timescales, and different tenure system mean brokers must adapt their advice and lender selection to suit the Scottish context.

Ultimately, neither system is inherently better, as both have their own strengths and weaknesses. But by understanding these nuances, brokers can provide clearer guidance to clients considering a move North of the border, ensuring their journey to homeownership is as smooth and informed as possible.