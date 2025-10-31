Climbing Mount Toubkal: A journey of resilience, teamwork and purpose – Carton

At the end of September, along with six of my colleagues, I embarked on an unforgettable adventure climbing Mount Toubkal, the highest peak in North Africa.

This challenge – to raise money for Barnardo’s, our charity partner at Leeds Building Society – was much more than a trek. It was both a physical and mental challenge that required plenty of humility and resilience.

Mount Toubkal, standing tall at 4,167 metres in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, is renowned for its beauty and its ability to test those who dare to take it on. And it certainly lived up to its reputation.

Our five-day trek was a test of both body and mind that reminded each of us why we were there: to raise funds and make a difference for young people leaving the care system.

The journey begins

Our adventure started in the small village of Imlil, nestled in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains. Sitting on a terrace overlooking the hills, sipping warm mint tea, I felt a mixture of excitement and nervousness.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 3 – Renters’ Rights Bill: Brokers urged to lead as landmark legislation reshapes UK rental market Sponsored by Aldermore

After a good night’s sleep in a gîte, and what we remembered to be our last shower for several days, we began our ascent. The path climbed steadily upwards through rocky yet surprisingly green valleys. The air was fresh, and spirits were high. But as the day wore on, the lush greens gave way to the raw, rugged beauty of the high mountains – boulders, scree, and an ever-thinning atmosphere.

By the time we reached base camp, we were tired but elated. The camp itself was basic – far more so than many of us expected – but the warmth and hospitality of our Moroccan guides made it feel like home. Despite the challenging conditions, they skilfully managed to serve up bowls of steaming soup, tagines, fresh bread, and fruit.

It was humbling to see such generosity and care amid such simplicity.

Summit day

Summit day started long before dawn.

At 4:30 am, we strapped on our headtorches and set off into the cold darkness. There was something oddly comforting about the dark – it hid the scale of the climb ahead. All we could see were small beams of light bobbing in front of us, each one belonging to a teammate determined to take the next step.

As the sun rose, the full extent of the challenge was revealed. The path ahead was steep and seemingly endless. Every breath felt heavier as the altitude took its toll. There were moments when I wanted to give up. But then I’d look around and see my teammates – each pushing through their own limits – and that gave me strength.

Somewhere between exhaustion and exhilaration, I found a second wind. And finally, after five hours of climbing, the ridge came into view, and from there, we caught the first view of the summit. The final part of the climb was the steepest and most challenging, and when we finally reached the summit, the sense of joy and relief was indescribable. There it was – the iconic metal triangle marking the top of Mount Toubkal, the highest point in North Africa. The views were spectacular, and the weather was cold and windy. Vast stretches of the Atlas Mountains unfolding below us.

It felt beautifully surreal.

Standing there with my colleagues, I felt immense gratitude for my teammates and for the guides who encouraged us every step of the way.

We gathered for a team talk from our lead guide and it was during this that we got a stark reminder that reaching the summit was only half the journey.

The descent

The descent brought its own challenges. The boulders seemed bigger on the way down, the scree looser and more treacherous. I slipped several times, breaking one of my poles on a particularly awkward fall. It was a sobering reminder that the mountain wasn’t done testing us yet.

Still, step by step and in the pouring rain, we made it back to camp. Tired, blistered, aching – but incredibly proud.

That trek taught me more than I could have imagined. The mountain has a way of stripping life back to its essentials, leaving space for reflection and gratitude.

There are a few lessons that I’ll carry with me in both my personal and work life. The first, and maybe the most important, being that the mind gives up before the body does. There were moments I truly wanted to give up, but every time I pushed past that point, I discovered I had physically more left in me. It’s a powerful reminder that humans are very resilient and are capable of more than we think.

I also learned that progress is rarely dramatic. On the mountain, every step felt small and insignificant. Yet those tiny steps were what got us to the summit. It’s the same in life and in our work. Real progress comes from consistency, patience, and persistence.

Finally, I learned the importance of connection. There is no way I could have done this without the kindness of my fellow trekkers and guides who got me to the top. Teamwork really does transform challenges into triumphs, and it is so important to share each small victory along the way.

The motivation

When we returned home, we were thrilled to discover that our Mount Toubkal challenge had raised over £15,600, helping Leeds Building Society surpass its £300,000 fundraising goal for Barnardo’s in just 18 months – in just half the time that was originally planned.

Our partnership with Barnardo’s was launched in April 2024 and focuses on supporting young people leaving the care system. Sadly, one in three care leavers become homeless within two years of leaving care and 38% of care leavers aged 19-21 are not in education, employment, or training.

The money raised through our partnership is helping fund Barnardo’s Gap Homes projects in Lincoln and Glasgow, providing high-quality, purpose-built homes with wraparound support. These homes give young people stability, independence, and a real chance to thrive.

As I reflect on those freezing nights on my thin, damp mattress in wild weather conditions, I think of the people who face such discomfort every day. It made our cause even more personal and every aching step worthwhile.

Climbing Mount Toubkal was, without question, one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. But it was also one of the most meaningful. It reminded me of the power of teamwork, the strength that comes from shared purpose, and the impact we can make when we push beyond our comfort zones.

I’m incredibly proud of what our team achieved – both on the mountain and for Barnardo’s. Together, we proved that when we put our minds (and legs!) to something, we can truly build a brighter tomorrow.