Rightmove and NatWest: a helpful tool or a shift in distribution? – Murphy

The recent announcement that NatWest will become Rightmove’s "exclusive mortgage lender, powering its Mortgage in Principle service" from April was presented in the press release as a move that will make the home buying process “quicker and more simple for everyone involved”, but it is worth noting that this is not the first lender tie-up of its kind.

Rightmove already has a deal in place with Nationwide, which will (presumably) come to an end as NatWest takes over. That in itself might raise a fair question: if the current arrangement has been a roaring success for Nationwide, why is it not continuing?

We have also seen similar arrangements elsewhere, with Zoopla currently partnering with Halifax on its mortgage calculators. Again, we do not know the commercial detail behind these tie-ups, but when a high-profile partnership moves from one major lender to another, it is reasonable to ask what value it has truly delivered and for whom.

Who owns the start of the journey?

The more important issue here is not simply which lender has secured the slot, but what it means for the wider market. Most prospective buyers begin their journey on one of the main property portals, and for many, that will mean Rightmove is the very first click they make. If the first borrowing figure they see comes from a single lender embedded within that search experience, then that lender has secured first touch at a crucial stage.

For first-time buyers in particular, that first impression can carry significant weight. A borrowing estimate presented within a trusted portal environment may feel neutral and comprehensive, even though it is only based on one lender’s criteria and product range. The distinction between ‘this is what NatWest may lend you’ and ‘this is what the market may lend you’ is not always clear to consumers at the outset.

There is nothing inherently wrong with affordability tools, and helping buyers sense-check their expectations can be a positive step. However, when that tool is exclusive to one lender, the question becomes whether it supports informed choice or narrows it before advice has even entered the picture.

Broker reliance and direct ambition

This is where the tension becomes more pronounced. NatWest, like many major lenders, takes the vast majority of its mortgage business through the intermediary channel and regularly talks about the importance of brokers to its strategy. At the same time, it is investing in a high-profile, direct-facing partnership embedded at the very start of the home search process.

As a broker, I think it’s fair to ask how those two positions sit alongside each other. Can a lender continue to position itself as broker-centric while working on exclusive, portal-led arrangements that steer customers down a single-lender path? Even if the volumes generated through such a deal are modest, the signal it sends to the market matters.

Brokers are being told that advice is central, that good consumer outcomes are paramount, and that lenders value the intermediary relationship. Yet at the same time, we are seeing moves that appear to make it easier for customers to bypass advice altogether. That contradiction will not go unnoticed.

Is this good for consumers?

The press release language focuses on speed and simplicity, which are attractive concepts, but it does not dwell on the trade-offs involved in being pushed down a one lender channel at the very start of the process, with the obvious access to only one set of affordability, criteria or products. A quicker route is not necessarily a better one if it removes comparison and broader assessment from the process.

For many buyers, especially those entering the market for the first time, the difference between an execution-only transaction and a full, advised recommendation may not be fully understood, especially at the outset. If a portal-led journey results in a borrower proceeding with a single lender without exploring alternatives, it is legitimate to question whether that delivers a positive consumer outcome. Consumer Duty, anyone?

None of this is to suggest that Rightmove should not innovate or that lenders should avoid digital partnerships, but the industry does need to be honest about what these deals represent. They are not neutral market tools; they are distribution strategies.

As April approaches and NatWest takes over from Nationwide, the real test will not be how slick the technology looks, but whether this model genuinely enhances consumer choice or simply shifts influence to whoever controls the first click.