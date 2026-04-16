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Halifax and BM Solutions cut rates; Cambridge BS relaunches fixed deals – round-up

Halifax and BM Solutions cut rates; Cambridge BS relaunches fixed deals – round-up
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
April 16, 2026
Updated:
April 16, 2026
Halifax and its buy-to-let (BTL) brand BM Solutions have announced mortgage rate reductions.

Halifax will make cuts of up to 0.17% across homemover and first-time buyer fixed rates, available from 17 April. 

BM Solutions will reduce personal ownership BTL and let to buy rates by 0.15%, as well as limited company BTL deals. These will also be available from 17 April. 

Amanda Bryden, head of Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows Bank, said: “Swap rates, which play a significant role in the price of mortgages, continue to be volatile, but while they are falling, we are taking the opportunity to pass that on to homebuyers.” 

 

The Cambridge relaunches fixed rates 

The Cambridge Building Society has reintroduced a range of fixed rate mortgages across its core offering. 

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This includes a two-year fix at 90% loan to value (LTV), priced at 5.59%, and a two-year fix at 95% LTV with a rate of 5.79%. 

The mutual also added a two-year fixed BTL deal priced at 5.54%. 

Further, there is a five-year fix at 90% LTV with a rate of 5.69%, and an option at 95% LTV with a rate of 5.89%. 

Its five-year fixed retirement interest-only (RIO) product is available at a rate of 5.88%. 

The Cambridge has also brought back its five-year First Step product, priced at 5.99%. This is only available directly through the lender and allows first-time buyers to purchase a home with a 2% deposit.

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Tags:
BM solutions
buy to let
Cambridge Building Society
Halifax
The Cambridge
The Cambridge Building Society

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