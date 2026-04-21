Exclusive: Paradigm’s Goppy to rejoin PMS as director of acquisition and key accounts

Richard Goppy has returned to PMS Mortgage Club as its director of acquisition and key accounts.

Goppy left the company a decade ago and has since held senior positions, including head of strategic partnerships, director of membership and regional manager, and was most recently at Paradigm for around five years.

He has more than 40 years of experience in financial services, and when he was at PMS, the firm said Goppy played a pivotal role in shaping its intermediary proposition and forming relationships to support member firms with their growth.

PMS said his “deep understanding” of the company’s culture, systems and client needs would “enable him to make an immediate impact”.

Claire Cherrington, director of PMS and Bankhall, said: “Richard’s knowledge of our business and the market, combined with his strong relationships, will be instrumental as we continue to deliver on our commitment to be a Proactive Partner for Life.

“His appointment reinforces our focus on helping firms build sustainable businesses and achieve the best outcomes for their clients.”

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Goppy (pictured) said: “I’m delighted to return to PMS and work with a team that shares my passion for driving positive change. My priority will be to strengthen partnerships and create opportunities that enable firms to thrive in an evolving market.”

Goppy will take on the role on 29 April.