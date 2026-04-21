First-time buyers holding back over affordability and deposit concerns

More than half of first-time buyers say they’re ready to buy in 2026 – yet four in 10 are waiting for “a sign” before taking the plunge.

The findings from a survey carried out by Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) revealed a mixed picture of strong motivation to buy a home and hesitancy to commit to taking out a mortgage.

Three-quarters of respondents said they felt positive about their mortgage options, but concerns around affordability, market conditions, and uncertainty about what they could borrow continued to delay their decision-making.

The network said its findings suggested that the barrier was no longer just financial, but one of clarity and confidence, with many closer to purchasing than they realised.

Homeownership goals

The results revealed that homeownership remains a goal for prospective buyers, with 47% saying stability and security was their biggest motivation for buying. Just over 40% wanted the freedom to decorate or own pets, while 37% were focused on building long-term wealth by owning a property.

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However, 45% cited high property prices as a key obstacle and 44% said saving for a deposit was holding them back.

Meanwhile, 31% admitted they lack understanding of the home buying process itself – highlighting that confusion and lack of guidance can be just as significant as financial constraints.

Ben Thompson, director of home moving strategy at MAB, said: “First-time buyers today are more resilient, prepared and motivated than ever before, but too many are still held back by uncertainty and misconceptions about affordability.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen real changes in affordability, supported by regulatory developments, evolving lending criteria and alternative routes to the ladder – giving buyers more options than ever before, but not always the confidence to act.

“Speaking to a mortgage adviser can help bridge that gap, giving buyers a clear view of what they can afford, what they can borrow and the support available to them. With the right advice, what feels out of reach can quickly become achievable.”