FCA charges unauthorised mortgage broker

A mortgage broker has been charged by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for operating as a broker without authorisation.

Shaun Lawrence, who also goes by the names of Shaun Lawrence-Bright and Shaun Bright, had his permissions to give mortgage advice revoked in 2008 and was fined. He was banned from working in financial services.

Lawrence was originally banned from giving mortgage advice because he was found not to have adequate risk management systems and because he provided information to lenders that may have been deliberately misleading in order to obtain mortgage finance for his clients. He also failed to explain why some documents were missing from files and failed to disclose the business was at risk of being used for the purpose of financial crime.

The FCA alleges that Lawrence has breached the Financial Services and Markets Act by continuing to provide mortgage broking services when already banned.

He will appear before Hull Magistrates’ Court on 2 July 2026.