Darlington BS ups foreign currency lending to 90%; Gatehouse raises FTI ratios – round-up

Darlington Building Society has improved criteria for expat and foreign income borrowers by increasing the maximum loan to value (LTV) to 90%.

This is a change from 80% across its foreign currency mortgage range, which is open to expat and foreign income borrowers, including first-time buyers.

The products are also available to borrowers who are buying property in Scotland.

Darlington Building Society said foreign currency and expat lending were key areas of growth and the latest change would offer more flexibility.

Chris Blewitt, head of mortgage distribution at Darlington Building Society, said: “We have seen steady demand from brokers placing foreign currency and expat cases, but the feedback has been consistent where higher deposit requirements can make those cases harder to progress.

“By increasing the LTV to 90% from 80%, we are giving brokers more flexibility to support clients who have the income to sustain the borrowing but may not have built up a larger deposit, particularly first-time buyers. This also extends to borrowers purchasing property in Scotland, where we are continuing to support cases across a broader range of locations.”

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He added: “As always, we are focused on being consistent in how we assess cases, taking a common-sense view and supporting scenarios that may not fit a more automated model, while still ensuring cases can move forward at pace.”

Gatehouse Bank increases FTI ratios

Gatehouse Bank has improved the finance-to-income (FTI) ratio available across its home purchase plans (HPPs), enabling borrowing up to six times income.

The change is open to all customers including UK residents, UK expats and international residents buying property in England and Wales.

Gemma Donnelly, head of customer propositions at Gatehouse Bank, said: “Helping as many people as possible to access, or move up, the property ladder is a key focus for us at Gatehouse Bank.

“Whether our customers are a first-time buyers or current homeowners looking to refinance an existing property, today’s changes will ensure that there are more options available to those who need them.”